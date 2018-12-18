1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mfs Inter Income Tr (MIN) by 7.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 482,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.95M shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.12 million, up from 6.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Inter Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.0265 during the last trading session, reaching $3.675. About 150,135 shares traded. MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) has declined 9.28% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 95.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 77,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.96% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3,475 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $278,000, down from 80,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $87.42. About 1.90 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 2.97% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 3.19% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.94 per share. DUK’s profit will be $648.72M for 24.02 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.85% negative EPS growth.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $806.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3,900 shares to 107,913 shares, valued at $8.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Enh Cap & Inc Fd I (CII) by 109,562 shares to 515,458 shares, valued at $8.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,420 shares, and cut its stake in Western Asst Infltn Lkd Inm (WIA).