Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 5.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,838 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.19 million, down from 81,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $194.56. About 2.62M shares traded or 3.32% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey)

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 226.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 7,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,374 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $817,000, up from 3,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $69.56. About 9.06 million shares traded or 4.95% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c

Among 17 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. 3M had 106 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, August 4. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 6. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, March 30 with “Underweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 24 by CFRA. Jefferies downgraded 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, May 16 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, March 26 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The company was initiated on Thursday, January 21 by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Monday, November 21 by Goldman Sachs. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $90,252 activity. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $184,500.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $11.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (NYSE:BABA) by 15,386 shares to 33,658 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Disp Svcs Inc Del Com by 320,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.99M shares, and has risen its stake in United Bankshares Inc West Va (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.33B for 21.33 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Penobscot Incorporated has 1.62% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cim Inv Mangement accumulated 3,212 shares. Bridges Invest Management reported 41,509 shares. Jones Financial Lllp holds 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 19,089 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 614,730 shares. Intersect Ltd Liability holds 3,293 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corporation owns 352,461 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.35% or 37.87M shares. Dubuque Bancshares & Tru reported 34,258 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De invested in 11,693 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.36% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Natl Corp has invested 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 13,268 were reported by Tru Company Of Virginia Va. The Ohio-based Sequoia Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Manhattan reported 648,772 shares.

Among 28 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. CVS Health has $132 highest and $73 lowest target. $94.33’s average target is 35.61% above currents $69.56 stock price. CVS Health had 85 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Thursday, January 4, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Argus Research maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, August 10 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, June 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 5 by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, September 15 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 3 by Citigroup. On Monday, July 9 the stock rating was reinitiated by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, December 17. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CVS in report on Monday, December 4 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 36,972 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Korea Corp holds 0.25% or 677,357 shares. 1.33 million were reported by Us Natl Bank De. 31,837 were accumulated by Front Barnett. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc accumulated 1.54 million shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt accumulated 168,010 shares or 2.35% of the stock. Bridges Invest Mgmt owns 15,948 shares. Barclays Public has 2.42 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 59,333 were accumulated by Vident Advisory Lc. Putnam Invests Ltd Co owns 287,690 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Beck Mack Oliver Ltd has invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 933,258 shares. Citigroup owns 819,820 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $6.93 million activity. The insider Hourican Kevin sold 8,564 shares worth $642,300. Boratto Eva C sold $1.03 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, September 17. Denton David M sold $2.02M worth of stock. $1.72 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by Bisaccia Lisa on Monday, October 1.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $166.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 33,180 shares to 2,025 shares, valued at $30,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 16,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,173 shares, and cut its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

