Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in 58.Com Inc (WUBA) by 11.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 806,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.68 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $565.61 million, up from 6.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in 58.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $57.03. About 1.71M shares traded or 61.99% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 17.50% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 7,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,557 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.87 million, down from 109,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $143.66. About 23.62 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Facebook starts shipping Oculus Go headsets for $199; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q EPS $1.69; 17/05/2018 – BACKSTORY-Calculating the gender gap in the technology sector; 03/04/2018 – Facebook’s Asian balancing act; 29/05/2018 – Generation Z is already moving away from Facebook, and 6 more industries could be next; 25/04/2018 – Munster’s initial thoughts on $FB earnings: The company either delivered or exceeded on key metrics despite having the kitchen sink thrown at them; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Shuts All Operations After Facebook Scandal; 26/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple CEO Cook calls for more data oversight, `well-crafted regulation’ after Facebook debacle; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Pharma Plan, Facebook CEO’s EU Meeting: TMT Wrap; 06/03/2018 – New Foils for the Right: Google and Facebook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc holds 0.73% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 311,460 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 3,013 shares stake. Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Com holds 51,806 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Zacks Inv, Illinois-based fund reported 61,892 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Horan Cap Mgmt holds 157,315 shares. Lone Pine Llc owns 3.86 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc owns 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 799 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 138,413 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 93,063 shares. Lifeplan Financial Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 19 shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Orrstown Ser reported 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Natixis holds 1.38M shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt holds 74,027 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 74,132 shares to 104,685 shares, valued at $17.55 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 8,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What to Make of Facebook’s Buyback Boost – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook’s “Clear History” Privacy Feature Is Almost Ready – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s What to Expect from Facebook (FB) Stock in 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FB Bug Exposes Photos of 6.8M Users to Outside Developers – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Don’t I Feel Wrong About Facebook? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21 billion for 16.63 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Embotelladora Andina Ads Rep B by 341,216 shares to 925,217 shares, valued at $21.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancolombia Adr (NYSE:CIB) by 184,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in Hdb Us Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:HDB).