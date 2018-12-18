AB Electrolux (ELUX-B) Soared 0.63% on Dec 18

Shares of AB Electrolux (STO:publ) last traded at 191.2, representing a move of 0.63%, or 1.2 per share, on volume of 1.11M shares. After opening the trading day at 189.75, shares of AB Electrolux traded in a close range. AB Electrolux currently has a total float of 287.54 million shares and on average sees 1.73 million shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 155.25 and high of 284.2.

Getting To Know The OMXS30

Sweden is a uniquely powerful economy in Europe just like Germany, France, and other thriving European economies. Its rich equity market is a proof of its excellent corporate governance that every investor is looking for when it comes to foreign investments. They are looking for AB Electrolux to check its reliability.

The Swedish Equity Market

The Stockholm Stock Exchange, commonly known as Nasdaq Stockholm, is the main stock exchange in Sweden situated in Frihamnen, Stockholm. AB Electrolux is one of the NASDAQ most active participants. It is operated by Nasdaq Nordiq, a 13-year-old subsidiary of Nasdaq, Inc.

Nasdaq Nordiq was established in 2003 for the primary purpose of overseeing the stock exchanges in Nordic countries. Aside from the Nasdaq Stockholm, it also operates the Tallinn Stock Exchange, commonly known as Nasdaq Baltic; the Riga Stock Exchange, commonly known as Nasdaq Baltic; the Iceland Stock Exchange, commonly known as Nasdaq Iceland; the Helsinki Stock Exchange, commonly known as Nasdaq Helsinki; the Copenhagen Stock Exchange, commonly known as Nasdaq Copenhagen; and the Armenia Stock Exchange, commonly known as Nasdaq OMX Armenia.

The Nasdaq Stockholm has been present since 1863, making it one of the oldest European stock exchanges. It has only adopted electronic trading on June 1, 1990. Prior to this, floor trading had happened at the Stockholm Stock Exchange Building.

The regular session on the Nasdaq Stockholm commences from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. every business day. That is the time for AB Electrolux to count its gain.

The OMX Stockholm 30 Index (OMXS30) is the market-capitalization-weighted index that monitors the 30 most active stocks on the Nasdaq Stockholm. Numerous sectors make up the OMXS30; and the top three largest sectors are Industrials, Financials, and Consumer Services. Being the benchmark index in Sweden, it is a crucial indicator of the Swedish economy.

The OMXS30 is rebalanced twice a year, ensuring a strong indication of how well the Swedish equity market is. As such, some components may be dropped to give way to other companies that are more competitive. Several factors such as liquidity, market capitalization, and industry representation play major role in a stock’s inclusion to the OMXS30.

By the Numbers

As of the end of the first quarter of 2016, the Nasdaq Stockholm has a market capitalization of nearly $1.30 trillion with over 300 stocks listed on it.

Meanwhile, the OMXS30 holds an all-time low of 98.86 points, which was last seen in November 1987. Sweden is one of the many countries that had suffered from Black Monday, a remarkable global equity market meltdown in history that began with the sinking of stocks on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HK).

Gradually, the Swedish economy was able to overcome all other challenges through the years. In April 2015, the OMXS30 had reached an all-time high of 1,719.93 points.

The Nasdaq Stockholm is one of the most valuable and most competitive stock exchanges in Europe. Because of an attractive borrowing environment in European Union (EU) countries such as Sweden, many investors are flocking the Swedish equity market. There is no better way to take advantage of these growth opportunities than to invest in European stocks such as those listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm. And look for AB Electrolux advantages.

AB Electrolux , together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. The company has market cap of $54.98 billion. It operates through six divisions: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & Small Domestics Appliances; and Professional Products. It has a 13.08 P/E ratio. The firm offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, and other small domestic appliances for consumers.