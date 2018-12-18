American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 1.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 2,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,337 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.34M, down from 156,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $116.67. About 6.07 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 28/03/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Summit, IBM, Greystar; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat Management Services; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business; 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 41.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 9,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 13,566 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.13M, down from 23,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $92.47. About 9.70 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. OWENS JAMES W bought 1,000 shares worth $114,673. Rometty Virginia M also bought $998,835 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares. $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H on Thursday, November 1. The insider TAUREL SIDNEY bought $495,846. The insider Gherson Diane J sold 11,451 shares worth $1.67M.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 earnings per share, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42 billion for 6.00 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, July 19 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, April 19 with “Sector Perform” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, September 20 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by S&P Research on Wednesday, October 21. RBC Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Monday, November 13 with “Hold” rating. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 19 by Drexel Hamilton. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, July 19 report. On Wednesday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 17 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, January 19 by J.P. Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 50,365 are owned by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability Com has 10,827 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Inc invested 0.54% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Canal Insur has 83,000 shares. Mariner Limited Com has 0.21% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 53,434 shares. The Missouri-based Century Cos Incorporated has invested 0.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hillsdale Management holds 0.05% or 2,500 shares. Adirondack Tru stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Oarsman accumulated 5,810 shares or 0.35% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Co has invested 3.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Carroll Associate accumulated 10,696 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Fund Evaluation Grp Limited Liability stated it has 0.31% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cleararc Cap Incorporated invested 0.47% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 2,900 were reported by Spectrum. Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,300 shares.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $336.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3,830 shares to 4,080 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Blockchain Stocks to Watch in December – The Motley Fool” on December 14, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “IBM Raises Cash Ahead of Megadeal – The Motley Fool” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Better Buys Than IBM Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “IBM exec named CEO at ratings purveyor Nielsen – New York Business Journal” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Case For Breaking Up IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Former P&G CEO to help lead $1B tech firm with major Cincinnati operation – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 26, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Former P&G executive hired as CFO of Newell Brands – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on November 27, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Procter & Gamble Is Now All the Rage on Wall Street – The Motley Fool” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley sees upside for Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Proctor & Gamble Stock Is Out Over Its Skis As Investors Got Defensive – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $699.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7,681 shares to 223,158 shares, valued at $16.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co Com (NYSE:RTN) by 6,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of PG in report on Friday, April 20 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PG in report on Wednesday, August 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 20. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, January 9 to “Sell”. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, October 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 17 by Jefferies. As per Thursday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, July 22. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, November 10 report. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 15 by B. Riley & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Great Lakes Ltd owns 0.04% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 23,933 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,206 shares. Quantres Asset Ltd has 0.27% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,500 shares. Thompson Davis And Incorporated reported 1.15% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Private Ocean Limited Liability invested in 12,113 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Yhb Invest Advisors Inc owns 0.61% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 48,373 shares. Aldebaran Fincl Incorporated stated it has 2.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hennessy Advsr Inc owns 131,150 shares. Moreover, First Foundation Advsrs has 0.09% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 19,554 shares. Wooster Corthell Wealth Mngmt stated it has 2,762 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca invested in 4.21 million shares or 1.34% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.61% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3.94M shares. Moreover, Waddell And Reed Finance has 0.12% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 655,014 shares. Chesley Taft Ltd Liability Corp reported 46,991 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01 billion for 19.11 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 58 insider sales for $98.11 million activity. $1.83M worth of stock was sold by TASTAD CAROLYN M on Wednesday, November 28. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 1,075 shares worth $99,932 on Thursday, November 29. Jejurikar Shailesh had sold 10,000 shares worth $927,424. 228,905 shares were sold by Moeller Jon R, worth $21.03M. Magesvaran Suranjan also sold $131,509 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Keith R. Alexandra also sold $284,810 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, August 21.