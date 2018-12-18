Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 25.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 9,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,099 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.68M, up from 35,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $152.95. About 1.29 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to lnnovate Faster, Accenture Study Finds; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR – SYSTEM USES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO PREDICT NUMBER OF OCCUPIED TAXIS IN TOKYO USING 500-METER, MESH-BASED PARAMETERS EVERY 30 MINUTES; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES COLLECT TAXI SERVICE LOG DATA AND DEMOGRAPHIC PREDICTIONS AS WELL AS OTHER FACTORS THAT AFFECT TAXI DEMAND

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 27.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 50,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 230,116 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.84 million, up from 180,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.45. About 237,723 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 24.14% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 10,600 shares to 29,400 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 35,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,009 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since June 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $495,836 activity.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $887.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 6,859 shares to 96,422 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 64,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,867 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).