Andra Ap-Fonden decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 38.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.12 million, down from 23,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $120.71. About 1.13M shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 27.62% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 11.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 3,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,505 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.70 million, up from 30,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $152.91. About 1.94 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 29/03/2018 – Accenture To Acquire MXM, A Content-Powered Digital Marketing Agency; 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary; 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $2.11 EPS, down 3.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.18 per share. SWK’s profit will be $318.73 million for 14.30 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.08 actual EPS reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.44% EPS growth.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $980,557 activity. $102,428 worth of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) was bought by Hankin Michael David. Shares for $918,219 were sold by Ramirez Jaime A.

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 8,700 shares to 126,900 shares, valued at $9.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).