Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp Com New (LEA) by 18.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 2,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,799 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.42 million, down from 11,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $122.43. About 428,743 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 29.53% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”

Berkshire Partners Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 28.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Partners Llc bought 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.76 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $208.80 million, up from 5.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Partners Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $24.42. About 95,253 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 8.52% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1.78 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 8 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 41.75 million shares or 4.30% less from 43.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pitcairn holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 13,038 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset LP holds 0.23% or 97,316 shares in its portfolio. James Rech Inc invested in 69,630 shares or 0.09% of the stock. The Georgia-based Cornercap Inv Counsel has invested 0.15% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt invested in 330,005 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc accumulated 600 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Gotham Asset Llc has 18,174 shares. Art Limited Liability Co owns 24,699 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management Limited owns 9,200 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies Incorporated has 600 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 4,110 shares. 3.76M are held by Stockbridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp. Torch Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.17% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Among 6 analysts covering Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Advanced Drainage Systems had 34 analyst reports since November 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, December 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, February 24. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, May 30. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, November 24 to “Hold”. As per Monday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 13. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, February 12. The stock of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, June 8 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 7 by RBC Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) on Thursday, March 31 with “Hold” rating.

Berkshire Partners Llc, which manages about $8.54 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Vision Hldgs Inc by 3.09M shares to 4.49M shares, valued at $202.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 21 analysts covering Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Lear Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) rating on Wednesday, July 26. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $16200 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 20 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, January 25. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, October 26. Citigroup maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) rating on Monday, April 30. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $243 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $234 target in Monday, July 30 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) rating on Tuesday, December 19. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $232.0 target. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Thursday, June 8 report. As per Tuesday, June 21, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 17 by Robert W. Baird.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $4.01 earnings per share, down 8.45% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.38 per share. LEA’s profit will be $257.34 million for 7.63 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.09 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.