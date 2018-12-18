Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aetna Inc (AET) by 85.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 9,886 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,729 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $351,000, down from 11,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aetna Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock 0.33% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $0. It is up 0.00% since December 18, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AET News: 27/03/2018 – Aetna to Pass on Drug Rebates to Consumers; 12/03/2018 – Surgery Partners: Cowhey Joins Surgery Partners From Aetna; 29/05/2018 – Health insurance giant Aetna under legal fire from New York City Cardiologist; 13/05/2018 – Major health care players like, UnitedHealthcare, Aetna and Kaiser Permanente, are increasingly using virtual care or telehealth for primary care appointments and follow-ups; 18/04/2018 – AETNA INTERNATIONAL ENTERS PARTNERSHIP DEAL W/ HUMANIS; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 18/05/2018 – AETNA INC AET.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-US GOVT SETS 3.40 (NOT 1.84) PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 27/03/2018 – Aetna to Automatically Apply Pharmacy Rebates Beginning in 2019; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) by 13.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 45,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 368,932 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.59 million, up from 323,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.03. About 207,806 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 3.62% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 16/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.15; 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now F83.SG; 24/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 14/03/2018 – Global ISP Cogent Communications Selects Kentik for Network Traffic Intelligence; 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – CCOI:ISS NOT RECOMMENDING CO.’S INDEPENDENT DIRS IS UNWARRANTED; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q SERVICE REV. $128.7M, EST. $128.0M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold AET shares while 300 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 257.82 million shares or 2.48% less from 264.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET). Cap Ww Investors owns 7.54M shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET). Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Lp holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) for 41,172 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 8,732 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 696,605 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Com holds 0.03% or 1,268 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET). Cullen Cap Limited Liability Com has 7,250 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dodge Cox accumulated 2,100 shares or 0% of the stock. C M Bidwell And Assocs Limited has invested 0% in Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET). Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp has 2,356 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Co has 0.19% invested in Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET). Liberty Mutual Gp Asset Mgmt reported 13,075 shares. Northern Trust holds 3.75M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 62,173 shares to 103,294 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Propetro Holding Corp by 53,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Sangamo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO).

More notable recent Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS sees Aetna deal closing after Thanksgiving – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “6 Stocks Beating the Benchmark – GuruFocus.com” published on December 13, 2018, Forbes.com published: “Strike Three Against Obamacare: A Misguided Law Is Once Again Ruled Unconstitutional – Forbes” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hiccup in CVS-Aetna deal approval? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tracking Larry Robbins’ Glenview Capital Management Portfolio – Q3 2018 Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 24, 2018.

Among 24 analysts covering Aetna (NYSE:AET), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Aetna had 81 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, October 13 with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, January 31, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Tuesday, September 12. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 4 by Piper Jaffray. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 30 report. Credit Suisse upgraded Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) rating on Friday, November 11. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $12 target. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $185 target in Wednesday, November 1 report. The stock of Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 13. On Thursday, July 21 the stock rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.28, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 14 investors sold CCOI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.36% more from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Turtle Creek Asset Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 33,450 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 17,743 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 54,460 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn stated it has 134,043 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 42,412 shares. 3,590 were reported by Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated. Texas Yale Cap invested in 23,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.19% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 3,753 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0.01% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Sei Invests stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated owns 30,424 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 300,807 were accumulated by Emerald Advisers Inc Pa.

More notable recent Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commit To Buy Cogent Communications Holdings At $35, Earn 4.2% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank Steps To The Sidelines On Cogent Communications – Benzinga” published on May 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cogent Communications declares CAD 0.56 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) CEO Dave Schaeffer on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2018.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) by 41,450 shares to 276,259 shares, valued at $16.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL) by 26,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,740 shares, and cut its stake in Core (NASDAQ:CORE).

Among 20 analysts covering Cogent Communications Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Cogent Communications Group Inc. had 57 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of CCOI in report on Thursday, August 3 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by William Blair given on Wednesday, April 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 10 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was initiated by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 22 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 23 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 23 by JP Morgan. Pacific Crest maintained Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) on Friday, February 26 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, August 11. Jefferies maintained Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) on Friday, February 23 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, May 2.