Akanthos Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ocwen Finl Corp (OCN) by 37.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akanthos Capital Management Llc sold 404,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 662,853 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.61 million, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akanthos Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ocwen Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.45. About 2.00M shares traded. Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) has declined 44.16% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical OCN News: 19/04/2018 – Ocwen Financial Corporation Names Glen Messina President and Chief Executive Officer; 19/04/2018 – OCWEN SAYS RON FARIS TO RETIRE AS PRESIDENT & CEO; 19/04/2018 – OCWEN FINL NAMES GLEN MESSINA PRESIDENT-CEO; 02/05/2018 – Ocwen 1Q Rev $260.3M; 19/04/2018 – OCWEN FINL NAMES GLEN MESSINA PRESIDENT & CEO; 02/05/2018 – Ocwen 1Q EPS 2c; 08/05/2018 – PHH Corp: Special Meeting of Holders Scheduled for June 11 to Approve Merger With Ocwen; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Ocwen’s Notes on Criteria Change; 20/04/2018 – FTC: 20181004: Ocwen Financial Corporation; PHH Corporation; 23/03/2018 – OCWEN FINANCIAL SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO AN ADDITIONAL AGREEMENT TO RESOLVE REGULATORY ACTION BROUGHT BY MASSACHUSETTS – SEC FILING

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Eagle Materials (EXP) by 35.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 3,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,404 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.14 million, up from 9,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Eagle Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $61.4. About 583,970 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 42.21% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M

More recent Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “eXp World Holdings: A Low-Fee Cloud-Based Real Estate Brokerage – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Eagle Materials: Flying High – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Research Coverage Highlights LPL Financial, Under Armour, Washington Prime Group, TRI Pointe Group, Trinity Industries, and Ryder System â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 13 analysts covering Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Eagle Materials has $140 highest and $70 lowest target. $111.50’s average target is 81.60% above currents $61.4 stock price. Eagle Materials had 37 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Standpoint Research initiated the stock with “Accumulate” rating in Monday, March 28 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Standpoint Research on Tuesday, October 4. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 12 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Monday, December 14 the stock rating was upgraded by CL King to “Strong Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, December 15 by Citigroup. CL King downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, July 31 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 31. Citigroup downgraded the shares of EXP in report on Monday, December 5 to “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXP shares while 97 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 42.45 million shares or 3.50% less from 43.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brinker Cap holds 14,926 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Earnest Prns Limited Liability has invested 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 165,537 shares. Adage Ptnrs Group Limited Company holds 0.37% or 1.97 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 71,849 shares. Frontier Management Company Limited Liability stated it has 264,447 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System owns 33,930 shares. Wealthtrust stated it has 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Aurora Counsel has 0.84% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.01% or 15,400 shares. Raymond James And holds 0% or 23,635 shares in its portfolio. 508,352 are owned by Fuller Thaler Asset. Principal Fincl Gp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 15,898 shares.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $459.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 249 shares to 7,377 shares, valued at $8.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 102,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,105 shares, and cut its stake in Alps (AMLP).

More notable recent Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Settlement costs lead to another loss at Ocwen – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ocwen To Help North Carolina and Texas Homeowners Still in Need of Assistance in the Aftermath of Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Harvey – GlobeNewswire” published on November 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Ocwen, NAACP and NID to Host Miami Borrower Outreach Event to Help Florida Homeowners Better Afford Their Homes – GlobeNewswire” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rising rates boost Ocwen’s Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ocwen Financial gets all approvals (with conditions) to close PHH deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 28, 2018.

Among 11 analysts covering Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 9% are positive. Ocwen Financial had 26 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 26 by Compass Point. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 24 by Compass Point. The rating was maintained by Wood on Tuesday, April 11 with “Hold”. Vetr downgraded the shares of OCN in report on Tuesday, September 8 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Zacks on Thursday, August 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 14 by Compass Point. Piper Jaffray downgraded the shares of OCN in report on Tuesday, October 25 to “Underweight” rating. As per Friday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 6 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.78, from 1.76 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 17 investors sold OCN shares while 31 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 61.55 million shares or 7.52% less from 66.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 133,567 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Mgmt Inc has 0.06% invested in Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) for 1.53 million shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 90,109 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership stated it has 0.31% in Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 122,362 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De has 269,376 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Communications Inc, a New York-based fund reported 453,398 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company stated it has 52,861 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN). Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership owns 1.67 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) for 161,060 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN). Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN). Moreover, First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.01% invested in Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN).

