Albion Financial Group increased Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) stake by 12.2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Albion Financial Group acquired 2,189 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Albion Financial Group holds 20,131 shares with $5.36 million value, up from 17,942 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc. now has $242.87B valuation. The stock decreased 2.18% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $252.45. About 3.87 million shares traded or 8.59% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.71, from 1.71 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 24 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 24 sold and reduced stock positions in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust. The investment professionals in our database now have: 5.80 million shares, up from 5.48 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 14 Increased: 14 New Position: 10.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $28.26 million activity. BURKE RICHARD T had sold 10,000 shares worth $2.65M on Thursday, September 13. Nelson Steven H sold 8,142 shares worth $2.16M. $1.51 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by WILENSKY GAIL R on Wednesday, September 12. WILSON D ELLEN sold 15,393 shares worth $4.07M. Shine Kenneth Irwin sold 177 shares worth $45,262. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $1.32M was sold by HOOPER MICHELE J.

Among 11 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 16 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, June 21. As per Monday, November 26, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $280 target in Friday, October 12 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31000 target in Wednesday, November 28 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Monday, September 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 18. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 5 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 17. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Waddell And Reed Financial Inc has 1.25% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 18,481 shares stake. Intact Investment Management reported 3,000 shares. 965 were accumulated by Mcf Advisors Limited Co. Cap Investment Advisors Limited stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Compton Cap Management Ri owns 1,839 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 3.61% or 3.61M shares in its portfolio. Foster & Motley holds 0.52% or 13,094 shares in its portfolio. Korea Inv holds 812,447 shares. The Virginia-based Markel Corp has invested 2.97% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Marsico Mgmt Lc holds 5.98% or 665,033 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Services Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.66% or 19,154 shares. Wealth Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,500 shares stake. Country Tru Natl Bank holds 0% or 48 shares in its portfolio.

The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 174,961 shares traded or 68.18% up from the average. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) has declined 10.52% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc. The company has market cap of $245.02 million. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 18.83 P/E ratio. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans.

