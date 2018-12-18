Alexandria Capital Lifted By $723,732 Its Facebook (FB) Holding; Cadiz (CDZI)’s Sentiment Is 1.23

Alexandria Capital Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 7.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Alexandria Capital Llc acquired 4,413 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Alexandria Capital Llc holds 61,507 shares with $10.12M value, up from 57,094 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $413.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.63% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $143.88. About 18.25M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: Thirty organisations, including Facebook, are being investigated by the Information Commissioner’s Office as part; 23/04/2018 – Jeffrey Gundlach, the market’s “bond king,” announced bet on a gas exploration and production ETF and against Facebook; 27/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Said to Testify Before House Committee on April 12 (Video); 03/05/2018 – Facebook scandal opens door on new data venture; 19/04/2018 – INDONESIA COMMUNICATION MINISTRY COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q EPS $1.69; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook exec grilled by UK Parliament over data leaks; 26/03/2018 – State Attorneys General Join Letter to Facebook Voicing Concern Over User Data; 08/05/2018 – Facebook added Jeff Zients, the former Director of the National Economic Council, to its board of directors

Cadiz Inc (CDZI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -1.15, from 2.38 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 27 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 22 cut down and sold their stock positions in Cadiz Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 11.14 million shares, down from 11.56 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cadiz Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 13 Increased: 17 New Position: 10.

The stock increased 1.84% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 107,849 shares traded or 11.90% up from the average. Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) has declined 27.82% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CDZI News: 16/04/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein: New Study Shows Extent of Damage Cadiz Project Would Cause; 27/03/2018 – CADIZ INC SAYS ON MARCH 27, CO ENTERED INTO AN AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT WITH B. RILEY FBR INC – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Leading California Business Associations Join Cadiz Water Project Support List; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 26/03/2018 – Water Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Cadiz; 03/04/2018 – LNG TANKER CADIZ KNUTSEN DUE IN U.K.’S GRAIN APRIL 8: SHIP DATA; 19/04/2018 – Standard Lithium Completes Successful Gravity Geophysical Survey at Cadiz Dry Lake, California Lithium Project; 26/03/2018 – WATER ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS ENGAGED IN, & EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN, DISCUSSIONS WITH MEMBERS OF CADIZ INC’S MANAGEMENT & BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Cadiz Inc. Board of Directors to Add Representatives From Water Asset Management; 09/03/2018 Rep. Johnson: Cadiz welcomes new postal building

Cadiz Inc. operates as a land and water resource development firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $217.11 million. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns approximately 34,000 acres of land and the subsurface strata, including unsaturated soils and appurtenant water rights in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres in the Mojave Desert in eastern San Bernardino County.

Water Asset Management Llc holds 41.02% of its portfolio in Cadiz Inc. for 2.97 million shares. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership owns 436,000 shares or 2.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd has 0.83% invested in the company for 885,750 shares. The New York-based Ingalls & Snyder Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 159,318 shares.

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased Vanguard Index Fds Real Estate Index Fd Et (VNQ) stake by 4,537 shares to 76,778 valued at $6.20 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust (SDY) stake by 6,436 shares and now owns 40,413 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Europe (VGK) was reduced too.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 75 selling transactions for $1.73 billion activity. Stretch Colin also sold $146,055 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, July 5. On Wednesday, August 15 Wehner David M. sold $1.72M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 9,522 shares. On Monday, September 24 the insider Cox Christopher K sold $871,068. Schroepfer Michael Todd sold 38,085 shares worth $6.33 million. Sandberg Sheryl sold $8.41 million worth of stock. 61,103 shares were sold by FISCHER DAVID B., worth $10.77 million on Wednesday, August 29. 493,615 shares valued at $96.58 million were sold by Zuckerberg Mark on Thursday, June 28.

