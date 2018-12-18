Among 3 analysts covering TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TC Pipelines had 3 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) on Monday, August 6 with “Underweight” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of TCP in report on Tuesday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. See TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) latest ratings:

09/10/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell New Target: $23 Initiates Coverage On

06/08/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $26 New Target: $32 Maintain

31/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $27.5 New Target: $32.5 Maintain

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased Aes Corp (AES) stake by 9.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 24,750 shares as Aes Corp (AES)’s stock rose 19.29%. The Alexandria Capital Llc holds 231,158 shares with $3.24M value, down from 255,908 last quarter. Aes Corp now has $9.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 6.20M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 47.38% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 20/03/2018 – AES PLEASED S&P RAISED RATING ON ACCELERATED DEBT REDUCTION; 28/05/2018 – Japanese, U.S., German, Australian team targets big battery projects in Asia-Pacific; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q EBITDA $208M, EST. $200.7M; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Reaffirms Avg Annual Adjusted EPS Growth Target of 8%-10% Through 2020; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP – DROP NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA AES RESULTED IN A 69% DECREASE IN EQUITY ACCOUNTED PROFITS RECORDED; 13/03/2018 – Ampt String Optimizers Utilized by Rosendin Electric to Repower Utility-Scale PV System; 22/04/2018 – DJ AES Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AES); 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD – AN IMPAIRMENT OF CARRYING VALUE OF INVESTMENT OF R134 MLN HAS BEEN RECOGNISED AT AES; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP AES.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Cites AES Acceleration in Debt Reduction From Asset Sale Proceeds

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. The firm has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It has a 7.7 P/E ratio. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.02. About 218,067 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has declined 41.39% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.6 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 15 investors sold TC PipeLines, LP shares while 34 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 42.64 million shares or 4.86% more from 40.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 809,263 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 115,200 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Moreover, Us Fincl Bank De has 0% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 1,050 shares. 21,823 are owned by Lpl Financial Lc. Raymond James And Assocs holds 21,297 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Segment Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.08% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Glenmede Trust Na has 64,613 shares. Moreover, Brookfield Asset Inc has 0.58% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 4.68 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has 0% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 10,227 shares. Walleye Trading Limited owns 0% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 21,257 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Fmr Limited Com reported 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Moreover, Tru Asset Mngmt has 0.25% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP).

More notable recent TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TC PipeLines, LP Announces 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 09, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 17th Annual Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Symposium – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “TC PipeLines, LP Announces Third Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution – GlobeNewswire” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TC PipeLines, LP to Release Third Quarter 2018 Results on November 9 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TC PipeLines +9% on FERC settlement, reducing expected tax impact – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 18, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering AES (NYSE:AES), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AES had 3 analyst reports since June 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, June 20 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 21 with “Equal-Weight”.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 13.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.43 per share. AES’s profit will be $245.13M for 10.04 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold AES shares while 149 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 607.21 million shares or 2.03% less from 619.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cleararc Cap Inc accumulated 17,135 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 16.00M shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 15,919 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Management holds 0% or 260,644 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Tru stated it has 3,894 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 295,145 shares. Kbc Group Nv has 0.06% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Camelot Portfolios Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 18,800 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn has 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 12,573 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na stated it has 3.42M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Janney Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1.07M shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1.33 million shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability owns 19,125 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 804,000 shares. Lourd Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).