Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 46.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 72,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,109 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.07M, up from 153,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $42.97. About 1.27M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 30.23% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 8.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 16,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 172,692 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.58M, down from 189,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $40.15. About 771,839 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has declined 4.53% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q EPS $2.50; 16/04/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $665.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,776 shares to 203,700 shares, valued at $23.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 9,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,134 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.40, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 35 investors sold AOS shares while 112 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 121.38 million shares or 0.61% less from 122.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lbmc Advsrs Limited Co reported 55,377 shares. Zevin Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 12,062 shares. Trexquant Invest LP accumulated 0.22% or 54,112 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Credit Agricole S A reported 55,869 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Inc Llp has 0% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 16,133 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation reported 450 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 156,064 shares. Strs Ohio owns 0.02% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 68,790 shares. Asset Mgmt One Company Ltd has 0.03% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 239,112 shares. Cipher Cap Lp reported 17,487 shares. Dupont Management Corp holds 24,416 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com stated it has 11,536 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares owns 21,538 shares.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $270,505 activity.

Among 18 analysts covering AO Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AO Smith Corp had 47 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 12 by Jefferies. KeyCorp downgraded the stock to “Sector Weight” rating in Monday, May 1 report. As per Thursday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, September 5. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $73 target in Thursday, April 26 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $67 target in Friday, April 27 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 10 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Friday, August 11 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Thursday, October 12 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold VOYA shares while 131 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 155.31 million shares or 3.29% less from 160.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bokf Na holds 4,962 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Loews, New York-based fund reported 5,097 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 50,525 shares. Bessemer Gru has 822 shares. Texas-based Fca Tx has invested 0.94% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Paradigm Asset Communications Limited Liability Com has 26,720 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearbridge reported 1.34% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 7,329 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Ltd has invested 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Advisory Research has invested 0.03% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Us Bancorporation De reported 1,871 shares or 0% of all its holdings. York Cap Advsr Ltd Liability owns 693,503 shares. Moreover, Scout Invests has 1.65% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 34,185 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 171,291 shares.

Among 18 analysts covering Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Voya Financial had 56 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Wednesday, May 2. Sandler O’Neill upgraded the shares of VOYA in report on Monday, November 13 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, August 31 with “Buy”. The stock of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 5. The company was upgraded on Monday, January 9 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 5 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) on Thursday, February 11 with “Top Pick” rating. Evercore upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $60 target in Thursday, December 21 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $37 target in Thursday, July 14 report.