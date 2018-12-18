Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX) by 46.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 4.08 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.77 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $367.57 million, down from 8.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Baxter International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $65.29. About 2.12 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 3.09% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Expects Sales to Grow 4%-5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 Through 2020; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 71c; 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY 19% INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 48.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 15,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,450 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.68 million, up from 31,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $31.09. About 1.81 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 0.09% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – ON TRACK TO DELIVER BOTH NEAR- AND LONG-TERM GROWTH UNDER ITS ‘STRATEGY AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK’; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss $589M; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – REG-Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Corning at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes; 19/04/2018 – DJ Corning Natural Gas Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNIG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $486.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 11,700 shares to 9,108 shares, valued at $599,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,600 shares, and cut its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold GLW shares while 312 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 536.85 million shares or 3.23% less from 554.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 9,375 are held by Badgley Phelps Bell. Auxier Asset Management owns 208,451 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc invested in 11,046 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Co holds 0% or 307,730 shares. Citigroup invested in 0.05% or 1.68M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.07% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.03% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 44,076 shares. Wellington Shields Lc holds 22,110 shares. Checchi Advisers Lc has 11,746 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Lvm Capital Limited Mi accumulated 54,260 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 341,936 shares. 585,129 are owned by Susquehanna Int Group Llp. Pnc Serv Grp Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 1.09 million shares. Moreover, Swiss Comml Bank has 0.1% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Forte Cap Adv has 0.27% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 21,664 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Corning Incorporated had 55 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Drexel Hamilton maintained Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) on Wednesday, July 26 with “Sell” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $25 target in Tuesday, September 29 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 31 by Citigroup. UBS maintained Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) rating on Wednesday, October 24. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $33 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, September 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. RBC Capital Markets maintained Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) on Wednesday, October 28 with “Outperform” rating. Guggenheim maintained Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) on Tuesday, December 12 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, September 15, the company rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank. Goldman Sachs reinitiated Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) on Friday, September 25 with “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, May 30 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $3.60 million activity. 30,667 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) shares with value of $1.11M were sold by McRae Lawrence D. $395,851 worth of stock was sold by STEVERSON LEWIS A on Monday, November 26. $969,665 worth of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) was sold by Morse David L. Another trade for 18,225 shares valued at $609,626 was made by Musser Eric S on Monday, August 27. 4,430 shares valued at $143,071 were sold by RIEMAN DEBORAH on Friday, November 16.

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Top Net Payout Yields – December 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on December 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Corning: A Unique Company Playing In Multiple Growth Markets – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Corning: Overcoming Headwinds In Display And Mobile – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “20 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Research Report Identifies Corning, The Boeing, NV5 Global, Centene, Twenty-First Century Fox, and The Kraft Heinz with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Baxter International had 77 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) rating on Friday, September 1. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $60.0 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $55 target in Wednesday, October 26 report. PiperJaffray maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, December 4, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, February 1. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, November 1 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Leerink Swann on Thursday, July 30. The rating was reinitiated by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Monday, June 6. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, November 5.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.64 per share. BAX’s profit will be $383.14M for 22.67 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 242,300 shares to 2.56M shares, valued at $421.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 226,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Baxter to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” on December 04, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Dan Loeb Sells Activist Target Baxter at Strong Gain – GuruFocus.com” published on December 06, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Baxter (BAX) Announces Patricia Morrison and Amy Wendell to Board – StreetInsider.com” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Baxter Appoints Patricia Morrison and Amy Wendell to Its Board – Business Wire” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Starts Baxter International (BAX) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 43 investors sold BAX shares while 324 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 422.39 million shares or 1.97% less from 430.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cypress Grp Inc invested 0.06% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) accumulated 242,183 shares or 1.85% of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management stated it has 44,484 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Evergreen Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Moreover, Lloyds Bk Public Limited Co has 1.03% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Tdam Usa holds 0.04% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 9,329 shares. Columbus Circle Investors accumulated 501,177 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership owns 47,644 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 2.28 million shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Schulhoff Inc has invested 0.16% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Royal Bank Of Canada owns 1.26 million shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,078 shares. White Pine Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 5,200 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp has 37,223 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 1,500 shares.