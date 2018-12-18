Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 91.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 900 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $65,000, down from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $58.39. About 5.77 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom could potentially abandon this deal, complete its move to the U.S., then make another run at Qualcomm; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Is in the Eye of U.S.-China Storm Again; 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tie-up; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 18/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm chief aims to build support for takeover bid; 06/03/2018 – U.S. panel says concerns over Broadcom deal warrant full investigation -Treasury; 06/03/2018 – A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom Ltd on Thursday said it was likely to pursue smaller acquisitions of chipmakers after its failed hostile takeover bid to acquire rival Qualcomm Inc and said that its smart phone chip business would see a drop in demand this quarter from a North American customer and an increase from not; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend to 62c Vs. 57c

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 4,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,691 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.62M, down from 35,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $799.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $104.15. About 18.97 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12B for 15.87 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Limited Liability owns 141,953 shares. Cullinan Assoc stated it has 117,235 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.76% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 3.60M shares. Amarillo Retail Bank has invested 0.21% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Legacy Cap Partners accumulated 38,913 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Estabrook reported 2,185 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Atlas Browninc holds 4,852 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.9% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Macquarie Gru Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 17,397 shares. Hilltop Hldgs holds 0.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,710 shares. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Co owns 45,551 shares. Ims Capital Management has 12,869 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Beacon Advsrs Incorporated holds 1,430 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Nomura Holdings has 0.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 203,075 shares.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.32 million activity. $524,895 worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares were sold by Rosenberg Donald J. Another trade for 1,306 shares valued at $87,985 was sold by ROGERS ALEXANDER H.

Park Circle Co, which manages about $159.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 13,724 shares to 54,124 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Qualcomm Inc. had 170 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, November 3. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, July 20 by Deutsche Bank. On Thursday, October 22 the stock rating was initiated by Rosenblatt with “Buy”. Charter Equity maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Tuesday, February 13 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Thursday, September 29 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $50 target in Monday, March 28 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 25 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, October 12. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, February 12 by Cowen & Co. On Wednesday, June 28 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zacks has invested 2.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3G Ltd Partnership holds 375,724 shares. S R Schill And Assoc has 0.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,001 shares. The Switzerland-based Gvo Asset Management Ltd has invested 5.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Discovery Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Ct owns 125,300 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id reported 10,496 shares. Moreover, Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Lc has 8.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 55,964 shares. Amarillo Bank reported 34,667 shares stake. Macquarie Grp Incorporated invested 0.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). City accumulated 57,536 shares. Moreover, Inspirion Wealth Ltd has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Legacy Capital Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 1.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 1.57% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Tru Company invested in 2.16% or 173,451 shares. Hamilton Point Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 43,787 shares or 2.34% of the stock.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 23.89 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 66,010 shares to 443,963 shares, valued at $73.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 31,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 901,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hthwy Cl B (BRKB).

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $54.0 target in Friday, October 23 report. The rating was maintained by Tigress Financial on Wednesday, February 14 with “Buy”. Macquarie Research initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 26 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, September 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, April 1. FBN Securities maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $65 target in Wednesday, July 20 report. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, December 18 to “Neutral”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, October 21. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, January 27. Evercore maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, December 8 report.

