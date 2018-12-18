Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems (CWST) by 39.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 80,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,555 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.78M, up from 202,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Casella Waste Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $28.26. About 76,790 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 41.19% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 08/03/2018 Casella Waste Access Event Set By First Analysis for Mar. 15; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – SPECIFICALLY, BETHLEHEM VOTERS DID NOT ALLOW FOR A 70-ACRE LANDFILL EXPANSION AT CO’S NORTH COUNTRY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES LANDFILL; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed; 20/04/2018 – Casella Waste Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of $550 M Credit Facility; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – FAME BONDS HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF AUGUST 1, 2035; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – VEDA BONDS WERE ORIGINALLY ISSUED ON APRIL 4, 2013 AND HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF APRIL 1, 2036; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Rev $147.5M; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed VEDA Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 155 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.81M, up from 2,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $765.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $44.32 during the last trading session, reaching $1565.23. About 3.72M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Tony Romm: for the moment, sources say the event is set for March 20. hearing attendees are reps from FB, Google, Amazon, Snap; 02/05/2018 – Amazon to Open Second Australia Fulfillment Center, Will Be Located in Sydney; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Amy Ryan replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ moves from Amazon to @Netflix; 08/05/2018 – Spherix CEO, Anthony Hayes, Set to Appear Live on Cheddar TV Interview to Take Place From the Floor of the NYSE on May 9th 12:50 p.m; 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic EOS S3 Platform Enables Ultra-Low Power Amazon Alexa Support for Products Using Qualcomm Bluetooth Audio SoCs; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys `R’ Us stores; 21/04/2018 – The folks at Amazon have been coming up with some pretty wild ideas for patents. Here’s a sampling; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 09/05/2018 – Amazon said in its quarterly report that AWS has at least $12.4 billion in backlog revenue, the first time its disclosed that metric; 16/04/2018 – AMAZON HAS SHELVED PLAN TO SELL AND DISTRIBUTE PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS TO HOSPITALS – CNBC, CITING

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, October 23, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 27 by Monness. As per Monday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Monday, June 19 by Benchmark. Wedbush maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, April 29. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $775 target. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, February 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by PiperJaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating by Vetr given on Friday, August 21. The company was maintained on Friday, June 16 by Jefferies.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. 1,726 shares were sold by Jassy Andrew R, worth $2.70 million on Thursday, November 15. Olsavsky Brian T also sold $3.21M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15. The insider Zapolsky David sold $3.66 million. On Friday, November 2 the insider STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31 million. McGrath Judith A also sold $952,500 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. $285,960 worth of stock was sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P on Thursday, November 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Granite Investment Lc reported 2.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Engines Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 3,556 are held by Gfs Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Pettyjohn Wood And White accumulated 0.09% or 132 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 60 shares. Bangor Bancorporation holds 831 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Wealthfront invested in 18,335 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Whetstone Capital Limited Com holds 5.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,551 shares. Gamco Et Al invested in 4,073 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Corporation reported 9,671 shares. 906 are held by Ssi Inv. Jefferies Grp Limited Company holds 0.05% or 4,080 shares in its portfolio. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,915 shares. Moreover, Wharton Business Gru Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Anchor Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 260 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $267.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29,066 shares to 33,400 shares, valued at $7.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLY).

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $1.94 million activity. $322,974 worth of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) was sold by SCHMITT DAVID L on Tuesday, September 11. CALLAHAN JAMES F JR sold $279,900 worth of stock. 3,000 shares were sold by PETERS GREGORY B, worth $99,930. On Friday, September 7 Johnson Edwin D sold $624,000 worth of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) or 20,000 shares.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 123,578 shares to 640,620 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trade Desk Inc Class A by 24,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,746 shares, and cut its stake in Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Among 9 analysts covering Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Casella Waste Systems Inc. had 20 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 24 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 17 by First Analysis. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 18 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, October 4, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, August 6. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, September 7 with “Strong Buy”. As per Tuesday, January 26, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $22.0 target in Thursday, January 4 report. As per Thursday, September 3, the company rating was upgraded by Zacks. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 7 by Wedbush.