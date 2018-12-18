Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) by 11.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 416,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.25% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4.18 million shares of the water supply company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.68M, up from 3.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Companhia De Saneamento Basi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.66. About 1.14M shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has declined 26.30% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp, China Mobile (Ho; 10/05/2018 – SABESP Announces 1Q18 Results; 02/05/2018 – SABESP: NOTICE TO THE MARKET; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.40B, EST. R$1.54B; 19/04/2018 – SABESP IN TALKS W/ MAUA ON WATER SUPPLY, WILL FORMALIZE THEM; 28/03/2018 – SABESP: Dividends Corresponding to BRL1.0298 per Common Share Will Be Paid on June 26; 24/05/2018 – Sabesp – Second Ordinary Tariff Revision; 28/03/2018 – SABESP: Board Has Decided on Payment of Interest on Own Capital for 2017; 26/03/2018 – MATERIAL FACT: Second Stage of Ordinary Tariff Revision of Sabesp: Final Stage; 28/03/2018 – SABESP 2017 Rev BRL14.608B

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 277.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 611 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 831 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.66 million, up from 220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $749.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $11.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1532.84. About 5.38 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Amazon Isn’t Alone as Transport Costs Climb in Broader Pickup; 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail CEO Wants Gig Economy Rethink as Amazon Encroaches; 10/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Amazon Alexa Learns Follow-Up Mode For Back-To-Back User Input, More Natural Conversation; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s US Sales To Match Walmart’s Within Three Years; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON STARTS IN-CAR DELIVERY; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon set for arms race over India distribution; 22/05/2018 – Amazon product sparks surveillance fears; 04/04/2018 – Trump’s meeting with a major tech CEO reportedly included a discussion about a potential Amazon-Pentagon deal worth billions; 25/04/2018 – AMAZON INTRODUCES FREETIME ON ALEXA, NEW EXPERIENCES FOR KIDS

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. On Wednesday, August 15 Zapolsky David sold $3.66M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,927 shares. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $5.31 million worth of stock or 3,200 shares. $2.70M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Jassy Andrew R. Olsavsky Brian T had sold 2,030 shares worth $3.21M on Thursday, November 15. Another trade for 437 shares valued at $687,447 was made by Reynolds Shelley on Thursday, November 15. On Thursday, November 15 Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $3.22M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,055 shares.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $539.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,115 shares to 17,606 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Intermediate Gov/Cr Et (GVI) by 231,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,745 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intm (VGIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Com Na has 0.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,128 shares. Solaris Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 310 shares or 4.85% of their US portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 1.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Foxhaven Asset Management Lp stated it has 102,086 shares. 33,000 are held by Cypress Funds. Cambridge Trust has invested 3.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hightower Advsr Llc stated it has 80,121 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Dearborn Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 152 shares. Raymond James Associates owns 350,836 shares. Ranger Management L P, a Texas-based fund reported 51 shares. 64,824 are held by Sarasin & Partners Limited Liability Partnership. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 681 shares. London Of Virginia accumulated 320 shares. Goldstein Munger & Assocs has 301 shares. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, October 27 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $700 target in Friday, July 24 report. Nomura maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, February 5. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $1700 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 2 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125000 target in Friday, July 28 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, October 17 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1600.0 target in Tuesday, January 16 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, January 5. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Wednesday, January 11 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, July 24.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 253,920 shares to 6.25M shares, valued at $379.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 67,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Among 6 analysts covering Basic Sanitation Company of the State of Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Basic Sanitation Company of the State of Sao Paulo had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2017 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Friday, May 18. The stock of Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) earned “Neutral” rating by Janney Capital on Monday, March 12. The stock has “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Monday, August 14. The firm has “Sell” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, April 20. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, February 21 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, April 4 to “Hold”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, November 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Wednesday, November 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 27 by J.P. Morgan.

