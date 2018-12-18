Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams (SHW) by 227.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 5,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,850 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.57M, up from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $7.69 during the last trading session, reaching $384.14. About 891,116 shares traded or 1.05% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has declined 3.20% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 978 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,202 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $42.47M, up from 20,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $758.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $30.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1551.48. About 6.43 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 15/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 26/04/2018 – Amazon failed to disrupt the prescription drug business with Drugstore.com. Could a second try succeed?; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 30/05/2018 – Bezos Says Amazon Should Pass Scrutiny Test With ‘Flying Colors’; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- FROM WEDNESDAY, PRIME MEMBER BENEFITS EXPAND TO ADDITIONAL 121 WHOLE FOODS MARKET STORES ACROSS 12 STATES, INCLUDING COLORADO AND TEXAS; 27/04/2018 – Here’s the key difference between Amazon and Alphabet right now; 15/03/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 08/05/2018 – Response Mag: Amazon Offers Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Be Working on Another Big Bet: Home Robots

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, July 29 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, October 27 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. On Friday, September 16 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Friday, February 3. The rating was initiated by Susquehanna with “Positive” on Monday, January 18. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 19 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 24 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 19 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 500 shares. Graybill Bartz Assocs Limited holds 0.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 135 shares. Union Financial Bank invested in 1.42% or 2,354 shares. Scge LP accumulated 67,500 shares or 11.36% of the stock. Howe & Rusling, New York-based fund reported 5,300 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Allen Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 7,514 shares. Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hm Cap Llc holds 1.68% or 1,098 shares. Caxton Lp accumulated 3,266 shares. 103 are owned by Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania. Moors Cabot owns 1.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,656 shares. Shufro Rose & Company Lc has 442 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Saturna Capital holds 1,864 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Company reported 38,546 shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. 1,927 shares valued at $3.66M were sold by Zapolsky David on Wednesday, August 15. Another trade for 2,054 shares valued at $3.90 million was made by Blackburn Jeffrey M on Wednesday, August 15. Shares for $2.31 million were sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q on Friday, November 2. Jassy Andrew R sold 1,726 shares worth $3.28M. The insider Reynolds Shelley sold $824,513. Huttenlocher Daniel P sold 181 shares worth $285,960.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $220.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 2,180 shares to 39,292 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) by 2,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,824 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Among 33 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Sherwin-Williams Company had 78 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Monday, January 8. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Friday, February 2. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 4 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 27 by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) rating on Thursday, October 5. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $435 target. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, March 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Monday, February 12. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, October 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Sunday, January 28.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 6 selling transactions for $14.78 million activity. On Thursday, July 26 the insider KROPF SUSAN J sold $443,203. STROPKI JOHN M bought $253,125 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Monday, October 29. IPPOLITO PETER J. sold $1.69 million worth of stock or 3,839 shares. GILLIGAN THOMAS P also sold $2.33M worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Tuesday, August 28. Another trade for 2,533 shares valued at $1.13M was sold by Baxter Joel D.. MORIKIS JOHN G had sold 20,946 shares worth $9.20M on Thursday, July 26.

