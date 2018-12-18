Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 45.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 2.27 million shares as the company’s stock declined 22.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.73M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $55.99 million, down from 5.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 555,273 shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has risen 7.45% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 25/05/2018 – IDBI BANK APPROVES PLAN TO DIVEST PART STAKE IN AMC UNIT; 07/05/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT 1Q CONSOLIDATED ATTENDANCE 90.9M; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc; 19/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. BOARD ELECTS WANDA FILM GROUP PRESIDENT JOHN ZENG AS AMC BOARD OF DIRECTORS CHAIRMAN REFLECTING WANDA’S CONTINUED COMMITMENT TO AMC; 07/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment 1Q EPS 14c; 03/04/2018 – AMC Entertainment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – AMC CINEMAS WINS FIRST LICENSE FOR THEATERS IN SAUDI ARABIA; 24/04/2018 – IMAX- IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS OPERATE UNDER JOINT REVENUE SHARING DEAL WITH RENEWED 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS, EXPECTED TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018-2022; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s first new cinema in decades to open April 18; 21/05/2018 – Get in the Ring With Wrestling Documentary ‘350 Days’ Starring Pro Legends Bret Hart and ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham in U.S. Cinem

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 219.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 48,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.69M, up from 22,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $59.74. About 6.58M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 4.72% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF THAILAND RELEASES MINUTES OF LATEST MPC RATE DECISION; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY REFINERY COMPLETES MULTI-UNIT OVERHAUL; 22/03/2018 – BOE Mar Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 18/04/2018 – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI SAYS WOULD CONSIDER RATE CUT IF NEEDED, BUT NOT THIS YEAR; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S SENATE APPROVES FESTUS ADENIKINJU, ALIYU RAFINDADI SANUSI AND ROBERT CHINWENDU ASOGWA AS NEW MPC MEMBERS; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Baa2 Rating And Reviews Andeavor And Andeavor Logistics For Upgrade; 03/05/2018 – MPC WILL BE ABLE TO GET LIGHT SWEET CRUDE IT NEEDS FROM PERMIAN

Among 18 analysts covering AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. AMC Entertainment had 74 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, December 14. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, November 8 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Monday, October 9. The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 21 by M Partners. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 1. M Partners upgraded the shares of AMC in report on Wednesday, July 22 to “Buy” rating. On Thursday, September 28 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform”. Wedbush upgraded AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) rating on Wednesday, May 2. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $2500 target. The rating was maintained by Benchmark on Wednesday, December 21 with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $36 target in Tuesday, May 9 report.

More notable recent AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “111 Affordable Gifts For Men in Their 20s – Yahoo Finance” on December 12, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Fathom Events Launches Fathom Affinity Network (FAN), Distributing Faith and Inspiration Content to Nearly 800 Churches Across the Country – PRNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AMC Entertainment +2% after solid earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2018. More interesting news about AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “‘BTS WORLD TOUR LOVE YOURSELF IN SEOUL’ Brings Full Concert From Global Supergroup BTS to Cinemas Nationwide – PRNewswire” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Cooperman: The Bubble Is Fixed Income, Not Equities – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold AMC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 44.89 million shares or 3.50% less from 46.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Baupost Group Ltd Liability Company Ma accumulated 2.73M shares. Gotham Asset Lc owns 0.06% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 225,521 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Old Bancorp In owns 13,779 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 76,506 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Company holds 70,787 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al, New York-based fund reported 156,000 shares. Ascend Capital Lc holds 0.11% or 109,226 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 1.09M shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 498,063 shares or 0% of the stock. Maverick Capital has invested 0.13% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). 70,212 are held by Pinnacle Assoc Limited.

Analysts await AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMC’s profit will be $19.67 million for 18.30 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -125.68% EPS growth.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $13.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 877,491 shares to 2.75M shares, valued at $253.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 3.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marathon considers combining its Permian crude pipeline with Exxon-Plains JV – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Deal of the Week: Hawaii-focused energy co. makes $358M deal to boost mainland presence – Houston Business Journal” published on November 30, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Casey’s General Stores Analysts Talk Free Cash Flow, Acquisition Potential After Q2 Beat – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Danger Lurks for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Nov. 23 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: November 25, 2018.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $155,500 activity.

Among 22 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Marathon Petroleum Corp had 102 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Thursday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, February 1. Deutsche Bank maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Monday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 18 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, June 10 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, November 14. As per Thursday, July 13, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Tuesday, November 20 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 5 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, January 26 by Credit Suisse.