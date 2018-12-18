Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG) by 11.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 49,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 503,250 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $55.01 million, up from 453,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $104.67. About 1.18M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 13.14% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 2.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 58,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.76 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $305.81 million, down from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $90.77. About 163,877 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 7.68% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant

Since August 15, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $33.78 million activity. Shares for $92,912 were bought by JOSEPH GREGORY G on Wednesday, December 12.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 11.36% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.2 per share. AFG’s profit will be $174.05M for 11.64 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.28, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 25 investors sold AFG shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 53.11 million shares or 0.61% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Destination Wealth reported 27 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk reported 97,154 shares. Macquarie Group Limited holds 188,745 shares. Enterprise Financial owns 255 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 259,870 shares. Btim invested in 104,833 shares or 0.16% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 7,481 shares. Ls Advsrs Lc reported 6,372 shares. Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Trust Co has invested 0.2% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Guggenheim Capital Limited Co stated it has 43,263 shares. Sector Pension Board has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Advisor Prns Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Sterling Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 12,300 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management invested in 0.77% or 98,175 shares. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.07% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold DG shares while 214 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 235.66 million shares or 1.17% less from 238.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meritage has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.1% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital has invested 1.56% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability reported 100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Profund Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Shanda Asset Mgmt reported 0.18% stake. The Indiana-based Old Natl Bankshares In has invested 0.05% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Btim holds 301,236 shares. Financial Counselors Incorporated reported 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Private Trust Na reported 5,916 shares stake. Hightower Advsrs reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 53,888 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Optimum Inv holds 0.01% or 338 shares. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Limited reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 1,900 are owned by Pittenger Anderson.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP) by 562,697 shares to 13,351 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J Sainsbury Plc Spon Adr (JSAIY) by 20,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,005 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.50 million activity.