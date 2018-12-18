Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Lowered Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Position; Last Week Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Analysts

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) stake by 10.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 31,125 shares as Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 257,765 shares with $37.46M value, down from 288,890 last quarter. Lauder Estee Cos Inc now has $47.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $130.28. About 935,534 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 10.23% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F

Among 7 analysts covering Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Hub Group had 13 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, August 6. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, October 12 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, December 4. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, October 26 report. The stock of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 3. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, November 6 to “Buy”. On Thursday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Positive”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, October 29. See Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) latest ratings:

04/12/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $53 New Target: $48 Downgrade

06/11/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $53 New Target: $58 Upgrade

06/11/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $50 New Target: $54 Maintain

30/10/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $46 New Target: $54 Maintain

29/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $44 New Target: $45 Maintain

26/10/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $49 New Target: $50 Maintain

12/10/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $53 New Target: $46 Maintain

03/10/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $55 New Target: $49 Maintain

06/08/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $45 New Target: $49 Maintain

02/08/2018 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Positive New Rating: Positive Old Target: $61 New Target: $64 Maintain

More notable recent Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hub Group Completes Previously Announced Acquisition of CaseStack, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hub Group Trucking Awarded Prestigious President’s Award for Safety by American Trucking Associations – Nasdaq” published on November 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Domtar, Rocky Brands, Escalade, Hub and Verso – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Purchase Hub Group At $35, Earn 10.3% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Valuable Price-to-Sales Stocks for a Winning Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $125,600 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $125,600 was made by REAVES CHARLES R on Wednesday, September 5.

Hub Group, Inc., an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. It operates through two divisions, Mode and Hub. It has a 4.84 P/E ratio. The Company’s intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customersÂ’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

The stock increased 1.93% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 168,957 shares traded. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has declined 14.36% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.36% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBG News: 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Sees 2018 Capex $190M-$210M; 16/04/2018 – Hub Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Mary Boosalis Joins Hub Group’s Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – MARY BOOSALIS JOINS HUB GROUP’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Expects 2018 Effective Tax Rate 25%; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Sees 2018 EPS $2.34-EPS $2.44; 03/05/2018 – Hub Group Named to Forbes’ 2018 list of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 48C; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 16 investors sold Hub Group, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.66 million shares or 3.26% less from 30.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.1% or 39,168 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 44,221 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Invesco owns 0% invested in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) for 87,866 shares. Vanguard owns 0.01% invested in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) for 3.23M shares. Prudential Fincl reported 56,318 shares. Walthausen Comm Ltd Liability Corp reported 153,260 shares stake. 50,008 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Arizona State Retirement reported 48,914 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech has invested 0.02% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 2,032 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 656,498 shares. Hbk Invests L P holds 29,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 34,815 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) stake by 30,333 shares to 698,163 valued at $95.08M in 2018Q3. It also upped Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 26,545 shares and now owns 669,405 shares. Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos had 11 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $165 target in Thursday, November 1 report. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 28. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $154 target in Thursday, November 1 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 21 by Raymond James. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 21. On Friday, October 12 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of EL in report on Monday, June 25 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 21 by DA Davidson. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, October 17 report.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.52 per share. EL’s profit will be $551.55 million for 21.43 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.80% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 20 insider sales for $57.58 million activity. Shares for $21.64M were sold by Freda Fabrizio on Thursday, November 15. FRIBOURG PAUL J sold $2.10 million worth of stock or 13,759 shares. 10,010 shares were sold by Demsey John, worth $1.44M. TRAVIS TRACEY THOMAS also sold $1.05 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, November 6. O’HARE MICHAEL also sold $502,576 worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, October 31. Another trade for 1,700 shares valued at $233,869 was sold by Hockaday Irvine O Jr. The insider Haney Carl P. sold 12,898 shares worth $1.82 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.39, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 57 investors sold EL shares while 266 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 187.38 million shares or 2.83% less from 192.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Personal Financial Services accumulated 3,698 shares. Bessemer Gp has 0% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Atlanta Cap Mngmt Communications L L C reported 0.26% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Comm Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 11,910 shares. Mackenzie Corp holds 23,493 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Next Group Inc invested in 0.05% or 740 shares. World Asset Management Incorporated invested in 15,449 shares. First Bank invested in 0.06% or 2,712 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.25% or 6,674 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 24 shares or 0% of the stock. 12,056 were reported by Cognios Ltd Co. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 6,637 shares. 43,200 were accumulated by Mu Investments Company Limited. The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mngmt Llc Tn has invested 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 170 are owned by Cwm Ltd Liability.

More recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Estee Lauder: Premium Price, Premium Growth – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. Also Stockhouse.com published the news titled: “The Next Cannabis Wave? A $3.7 Trillion Wellness Market – Stockhouse” on December 14, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Makes A Strong Move – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018 was also an interesting one.