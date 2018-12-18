Addison Capital Company decreased its stake in Western Union Company (WU) by 53.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company sold 16,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,932 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $266,000, down from 30,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Western Union Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.77. About 1.63 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 6.25% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 15/05/2018 – iFresh Offers Western Union Services at Four Locations; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Amgen Incorporated (AMGN) by 246.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 6,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,094 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.89 million, up from 2,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Amgen Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $187.01. About 1.46M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Expand Use Of Prolia® (denosumab) To Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q ADJ. EPS $3.47, EST. $3.21; BOOSTS BOTTOM OF 2018 VIEW; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Rev $5.6B; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island governor says Amgen will build another plant in state; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.27, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold WU shares while 158 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 454.37 million shares or 2.40% less from 465.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantres Asset invested 0.23% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Oakworth owns 820 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 49,974 shares. Amp Cap Investors holds 0.01% or 122,638 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 182 shares. Regions Fincl Corp has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Company has 63 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Mackenzie has 0.01% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd holds 3,470 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Flippin Bruce & Porter has 1.96% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Westpac Banking Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Seizert Capital Prtnrs Lc accumulated 1.52 million shares or 1.06% of the stock. 250 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards.

Among 21 analysts covering The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), 3 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. The Western Union Company had 41 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research maintained The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) on Tuesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 4 with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, January 4. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) on Thursday, September 8 to “Neutral” rating. On Friday, October 13 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Sell”. Guggenheim initiated The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) on Thursday, January 5 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of WU in report on Friday, November 3 with “Sell” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, November 6 by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Buy” on Monday, September 21.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $1.25 million activity. MILES MICHAEL sold 8,504 shares worth $155,640. Shares for $414,244 were sold by Williams Richard L. Shares for $339,381 were sold by MENDOZA ROBERTO G. Shares for $45,164 were sold by Tsai Caroline. HOLDEN BETSY D had sold 8,504 shares worth $158,551 on Thursday, December 13.

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. WU’s profit will be $217.04 million for 9.07 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.77% negative EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Amgen Inc. had 99 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, January 23, the company rating was upgraded by Argus Research. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200.0 target in Thursday, September 28 report. As per Friday, September 22, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Monday, June 5. On Sunday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 1 by Bank of America. On Friday, July 21 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 21 by Vetr. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Thursday, October 12.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $813.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shotspotter Inc by 4,999 shares to 3,700 shares, valued at $227,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,087 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.27 million activity. $3.91 million worth of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) was sold by Jacks Tyler.