Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in United Health Group (UNH) by 26.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 2,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,041 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.61 million, down from 8,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Health Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $8.08 during the last trading session, reaching $249.99. About 3.39M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview

Ibis Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 25.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp bought 13,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 67,672 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.69M, up from 54,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 407,593 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 24.66% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.66% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.24; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Concert Theater; 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Conc; 09/04/2018 – 311 And The Offspring Announce Co-Headline ‘Never-Ending Summer Tour’ With Special Guests Gym Class Heroes; 26/03/2018 – All Aboard The Rock & Roll Express! 3 Doors Down And Collective Soul To Co-Headline Tour With Special Guest Soul Asylum; 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR II Tour; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Live Nation’s $300M Sr. Unscd Nts ‘B+’ (Rcy ‘5’); 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 03/05/2018 – P!NK Announces 2019 North American Dates For Acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $13.58 million activity. Shares for $1.97M were sold by Berchtold Joe on Wednesday, August 22. Rowles Michael sold $1.41 million worth of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) on Friday, November 9. 40,000 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) shares with value of $1.97 million were sold by Willard Elizabeth Kathleen.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $28.26 million activity. On Wednesday, November 28 WILENSKY GAIL R sold $1.65 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 5,880 shares. WILSON D ELLEN sold 15,393 shares worth $4.07 million. BURKE RICHARD T had sold 6,090 shares worth $1.72 million on Wednesday, November 28. HOOPER MICHELE J sold $1.32 million worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Nelson Steven H sold 26,033 shares worth $7.05M.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $3.22 earnings per share, up 24.32% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.59 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.10B for 19.41 P/E if the $3.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.41 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.57% negative EPS growth.

