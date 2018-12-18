Analysts covering Elastos (ELA) look at the 1.61% increase on December 17-18

Elastos (ELA) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $0.0447596250000002 or 1.61% trading at $2.821288683. According to Cryptocoin Experts, Elastos (ELA) eyes $3.1034175513 target on the road to $5.72815238693698. ELA last traded at HuobiPro exchange. It had high of $2.852799459 and low of $2.730337125 for December 17-18. The open was $2.776529058.

Elastos (ELA) is down -50.76% in the last 30 days from $5.73 per coin. Its down -62.13% in the last 100 days since when traded at $7.45 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago ELA traded at $42.42. Elastos maximum coins available are 33.00 million. ELA uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 22/12/2017.

Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.