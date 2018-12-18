Analysts covering InsurChain Coin (INSUR) look at the -7.91% decline on December 17-18

InsurChain Coin (INSUR) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-1.35016E-05 or -7.91% trading at $0.0001571972. According to Global Crypto Analysts, InsurChain Coin (INSUR) eyes $0.00017291692 target on the road to $0.000317429555979173. INSUR last traded at OKEX exchange. It had high of $0.0001716632 and low of $0.0001533396 for December 17-18. The open was $0.0001706988.

InsurChain Coin (INSUR) is down -37.64% in the last 30 days from $0.0002521 per coin. Its down -57.79% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.0003724 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago INSUR traded at $0.001592. INSUR has 20.00 billion coins mined giving it $3.14M market cap. InsurChain Coin maximum coins available are 20.00 billion. INSUR uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 14/01/2018.

InsurChain is a decentralized insurance Ecosystem. InsurChain aims to provide an infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem.

InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is an Ethereum-based token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of the platform. InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform.