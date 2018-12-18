Analysts noticed Guaranteed Ethurance Token Extra (GETX)’s 24 hours fall of -0.79%

Guaranteed Ethurance Token Extra (GETX) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-1.15416000000001E-05 or -0.79% trading at $0.0014542416. According to International Crypto Experts, Guaranteed Ethurance Token Extra (GETX) eyes $0.00159966576 target on the road to $0.0028848539943264. GETX last traded at CoinBene exchange. It had high of $0.001485981 and low of $0.001428273 for December 17-18. The open was $0.0014657832.

Guaranteed Ethurance Token Extra (GETX) is down -52.68% in the last 30 days from $0.003073 per coin. Its down -41.57% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.002489 and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago GETX traded at $0.00 (non existent). GETX has 1000.00 million coins mined giving it $1.45M market cap. Guaranteed Ethurance Token Extra maximum coins available are 1000.00 million. GETX uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 27/02/2018.

Inschain is an online platform that works as a customizable and scalable insurance ecosystem based on blockchain technology. It aims to transform the traditional insurance mechanism by digitalizing insurance products and modularizing insurance business process.

Guaranteed Ethurance Token Extra is an ERC20-based token used as a medium of value transmission on Inschain, holders can buy products and services and will receive GETX in case of claims.