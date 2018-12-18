Analysts noticed Medicalchain (MTN*)’s 24 hours move up of 1.54%

It was good day for Medicalchain (MTN*), as it jumped by $7.16092000000012E-05 or 1.54%, touching $0.0047262072. Top Crypto Analysts believe that Medicalchain (MTN*) is looking for the $0.00519882792 goal. According to 2 analysts could reach $0.0098409439245336. The highest price was $0.0051200578 and lowest of $0.0045471842 for December 17-18. The open was $0.004654598. It last traded at HuobiPro exchange. Aproximately 90,371 MTN* worth $451 was traded.

For a month, Medicalchain (MTN*) tokens went down -68.11% from $0.01482 for coin. For 100 days MTN* is down -80.65% from $0.02443. It traded at $0.1279 200 days ago. Medicalchain (MTN*) has 500.00M coins mined with the market cap $2.36 million. It has 500.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 15/12/2017. The Crypto MTN* has proof type and operates under algorithm.

MedicalChain will feature a dual blockchain structure, the first one allows to control access to health records using Hyperledger Fabric and the second one underlies all the platform applications and services. The MedicalChain platform will use the blockchain technology to allow health records registry in an auditable, transparent and secure way. Furthermore, the platform will use Civic identity management service to provide a easy and secure way to manage the identities of the platform users.

MedicalChian’s platform will be powered by MedTokens (MTN), working as the access token to the platform services.