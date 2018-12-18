Analysts noticed Original Crypto Coin (OCC)’s 24 hours drop of -50.00%

It was bad day for Original Crypto Coin (OCC), as it declined by $-9.627E-07 or -50.00%, touching $9.627E-07. Cryptocoin Experts believe that Original Crypto Coin (OCC) is looking for the $1.05897E-06 goal. According to 7 analysts could reach $1.95448868503854E-06. The highest price was $1.9254E-06 and lowest of $9.627E-07 for December 17-18. The open was $1.9254E-06. It last traded at DDEX exchange.

For a month, Original Crypto Coin (OCC) tokens went down -72.88% from $3.55E-06 for coin. For 100 days OCC is down -50.88% from $1.96E-06. It traded at $0.9646 200 days ago. Original Crypto Coin (OCC) has 100.00B coins mined with the market cap $96,270. It has 100.00B coins in circulation. It was founded on 03/02/2018. The Crypto OCC has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Original Crypto Coin is an ERC20 token used for transactions.