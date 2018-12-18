Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,190 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $442,000, down from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.47% or $14.12 during the last trading session, reaching $330.25. About 3.98 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LISTED BOEING 787, AIRBUS A330NEO, A350 FOR CONSIDERATION IN TENDER PROCESS; 25/05/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO EMBED EX-737 MAX BOSS AT ROLLS ON ENGINE WOES; 08/05/2018 – BOEING ’18 NET ORDERS INCLUDE 71 FOR 787; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL EX-IM BANK WILL RESTART OPERATIONS; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX–Update; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS STATEMENT REGARDING THE RECENT WTO AB REPORT AND THE SECOND COMPLIANCE COMMUNICATION BY THE EU; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Jet Airways’ order for 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliners “hasn’t got anywhere,”says Boeing. Jet has yet to; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Five-Yr Logistics Contract to Provide Support for Royal Canadian Air Force’s Fleet of CH-147F Chinooks

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 65.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 15,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,009 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.80M, up from 23,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $54.14. About 15.15M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – Citigroup Sees MENA Syndicated Loans at More Than $70 Billion; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Citigroup Inc $Bmark 11NC10 Fxd-to-FRN; IPT +140 Area; 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working DC Residents to Claim EITC This Tax Season; 14/03/2018 – Citi Reigns as the Largest Affordable Housing Lender Nationally; 10/04/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day May 10; 22/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citi CEO says Aramco listing may start locally -Arab News; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – ANNOUNCES A NEW U.S. COMMERCIAL FIREARMS POLICY

Among 40 analysts covering Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), 24 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Citigroup Inc. had 132 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse on Monday, December 21 with “Neutral”. Buckingham Research maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Friday, October 13 with “Buy” rating. CLSA maintained it with “Buy” rating and $63 target in Friday, September 23 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, April 13 report. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Sector Weight” rating given on Tuesday, January 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, March 26. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Hold” rating by Societe Generale on Tuesday, September 12. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 30. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, November 10. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Outperform” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Wednesday, April 5.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 38,209 shares to 228,820 shares, valued at $10.82M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxstage Med Inc Com (NASDAQ:NXTM) by 39,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,397 shares, and cut its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $34,605 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa has 1.68% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 166,196 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.64% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). B Riley Wealth holds 0.23% or 12,909 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 11,785 shares. Bremer Tru Association holds 31,153 shares. Whittier Tru Commerce owns 216,858 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited reported 15,100 shares. The California-based Wealthfront has invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Delta Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 3.51% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 80,546 shares. Mathes Comm Inc stated it has 58,558 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Liability has 14,648 shares. Chesley Taft Assoc Llc reported 152,626 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc stated it has 10,833 shares. 7,600 were accumulated by Northeast Financial Consultants. 2.19M were reported by Retirement Sys Of Alabama.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 9,135 are held by Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 0.41% or 4,916 shares. Independent holds 33,435 shares. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Peddock Capital Advsrs Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 525 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 1.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 214,766 shares. Strategic Svcs holds 6,759 shares. 13,759 are held by D L Carlson Investment Grp Inc Inc. 12,358 were reported by Ls Advsr Limited Co. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Llc holds 0.39% or 115,674 shares. First Allied Advisory Service Incorporated has 32,620 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sg Americas Secs reported 0.29% stake. Aull & Monroe Inv Mgmt holds 16,794 shares or 3.01% of its portfolio. Welch And Forbes Ltd owns 10,122 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, April 28. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, February 13 by Edward Jones. Credit Suisse maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, October 25. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $456 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 17. J.P. Morgan upgraded the shares of BA in report on Friday, July 14 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 27 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 19 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 4 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 12 by JP Morgan. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of BA in report on Tuesday, June 13 with “Buy” rating.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.35 million activity. $1.75 million worth of stock was sold by Sands Diana L on Monday, October 29.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $4.51 EPS, down 6.04% or $0.29 from last year’s $4.8 per share. BA’s profit will be $2.56B for 18.31 P/E if the $4.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.58 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.