Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 12.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 19,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 128,347 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.85M, down from 147,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $55.74. About 8.67M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2127.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 43,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,451 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.26M, up from 2,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $788.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $166.21. About 19.84 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/03/2018 – Apple patented a keyboard that can’t be defeated by crumbs. Via @verge:; 01/05/2018 – The iPhone X is on thin ice, according to earnings reports from companies involved with Apple; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg was ready to clap back at Apple on Capitol Hill; 01/04/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city:; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 24/05/2018 – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial -CNET; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 05/04/2018 – APPLE PUBLISHES 2018 PROGRESS REPORT; 30/05/2018 – Smartphone Market Will Decline Again This Year But Apple Volumes Will Rise, Projects IDC — MarketWatch

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to "Equal-Weight" on Wednesday, December 12.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 27.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.86 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.55 billion for 12.67 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Suncoast Equity Management, which manages about $229.33M and $429.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Cl A (NYSE:CBG) by 113,120 shares to 350,089 shares, valued at $15.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with "Overweight" on Friday, November 3. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has "Neutral" rating given on Thursday, December 6 by Rosenblatt.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. On Monday, July 9 WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold $2.98M worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 15,652 shares.