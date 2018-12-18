Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 4,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,406 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.15 million, down from 53,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $789.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $166.37. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – SPROTT’S WHITNEY GEORGE SAYS APPLE WORTH AT LEAST $200/SHR:CNBC; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: SERVICES MOMENTUM REMAINS ‘INCREDIBLY STRONG’; 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett still hates Bitcoin, wants all of Apple; 14/03/2018 – Apple set to launch wireless charging pad AirPower this month, sources say; 01/04/2018 – Teachers weigh in on Apple’s push for more iPads in school. Via @verge:; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 17/04/2018 – National Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 01/05/2018 – Technalysis’ O’Donnell Says Big Misread in Apple Component Players (Video); 10/05/2018 – ? Apple scraps Irish data […]

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 3,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,564 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.61M, up from 38,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $789.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $166.37. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INTRODUCES NEW IPAD AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION – EXEC; 24/04/2018 – IRELAND INTENTION TO SIGN EXECUTE ESCROW DEED W/ APPLE; 12/03/2018 – Animation World: Bouchard’s ‘Central Park’ Lands at Apple; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Jimmy Iovine shifts to consulting role at Apple Music; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 16/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Investors are questioning the future success of some of Apple’s Asian suppliers and competitors. The iPhone maker is developing a new energy-efficient display technology at a secret plant in California, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 14/03/2018 – French 2017 deficit to be in 2.7-2.8 pct range – Le Maire; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. The insider KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 26 by Goldman Sachs. CLSA maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, September 16 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 27 by UBS. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17000 target in Monday, July 31 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Friday, July 21. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Monday, February 13 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 1 by Oppenheimer. The rating was downgraded by Rosenblatt on Wednesday, January 6 to “Neutral”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Bernstein on Tuesday, March 21. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, February 2 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.77 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "How Supreme Court Ruling Could Harm Apple (AAPL) Stock – Nasdaq" on November 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Is the Apple Stock Plunge Overdone? – Nasdaq" published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Apple: Beware The January Curse – Seeking Alpha" on December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Addison Capital Com has invested 1.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Welch And Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 588,659 shares. Family Corp holds 10.58% or 80,229 shares in its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,154 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2,800 shares. 19,900 were accumulated by Anderson Hoagland. M&T Retail Bank reported 2.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Waddell And Reed Financial, a Kansas-based fund reported 6.30 million shares. 59,590 were reported by Bbr Ltd Liability Co. Altfest L J & accumulated 20,296 shares. Spark Invest Management Limited Co owns 2,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 14,289 were reported by Ativo Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Optimum Investment owns 67,056 shares. Girard Partners invested 5.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westwood Gru invested in 632,449 shares.

