Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 2,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,698 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.19 million, down from 43,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $784.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $165.34. About 21.33M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – CHINESE CUSTOMS SAYS STEPPING UP QUARANTINE CHECKS ON U.S. APPLE, LOG IMPORTS; 13/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor claims #Apple at work on 11-inch #iPadPro, no new #iPhones in first half of 2018; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Rumors endorse noise-canceling and waterproofing in new Apple Airpods 2; 14/03/2018 – France to Take Action v. Google, Apple for Commercial Practices; 27/04/2018 – Cramer: Apple has the most to lose from a trade war; 17/05/2018 – APPLE SUES QUALCOMM OVER PATENT ROYALTIES IN ANTITRUST CASE; 04/04/2018 – Apple Said to Work on Touchless Control iPhone Screen (Video); 20/03/2018 – ‘Ambitious’ Apple Store Put Up For Sale by Chicago Landlord; 07/03/2018 – China’s Apple Trade Would Keep Doctor Away for 164 Million Years; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds

Westwood Global Investments Llc decreased its stake in America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX) by 1.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc sold 220,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 19.35 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $310.81 million, down from 19.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in America Movil Sa De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.01. About 2.22 million shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.68% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 03/04/2018 – America Movil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – POLL-America Movil profit seen down 35 pct on less FX gains; 05/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS TO CHALLENGE MEXICO REGULATOR’S ORDER; 27/03/2018 – Uruguay Mobile Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Companies Ancel, Claro, America Movil, Movistar and Telefonica are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Ebitda Down 0.8% on Year to MXN71.2 Billion; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q REV. MXN263.86B, EST. MXN261.61B; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q OPER INCOME MXN30.41B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.4B VS EST. MXN253.4B; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Net Profit Down 51% on Year to MXN17.7 Billion

Analysts await AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 287.50% or $0.46 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. AMX’s profit will be $990.69 million for 11.68 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.72 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00 million and $356.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 2,690 shares to 44,637 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

