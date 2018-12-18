First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,680 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.96 million, down from 41,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $788.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $166.07. About 33.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – The demise of blood startup Theranos has revealed these six discoveries, including the CEO’s fixation with Apple and Steve Jobs. via @CNBCMakeIt; 23/04/2018 – IPhone Manufacturers’ Slowing Sales Are a Bad Omen for Apple; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL COST $299 FOR STUDENTS, $329 FOR CONSUMERS AND IS AVAILABLE TODAY – EXECS; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I personally believe there is a lot more right about public education than there is wrong. #RevolutionCHI; 19/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble on report Apple is producing its own screens; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points as Apple drags tech lower; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 24/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL LAUNCHED PHONE LAST AUGUST AS RIVAL TO APPLE IPHONE; 25/05/2018 – Inverse: WWDC 2018 Rumors: Apple Set to Bring Key iOS 11 Change to Mac

Allsquare Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc sold 46,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,090 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $430,000, down from 84,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.28. About 146.50 million shares traded or 12.49% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/03/2018 – American Airlines: ‘No final decisions have been made’ on jet order; 31/05/2018 – Wartsila CFO says GE’s Jenbacher would complement business well; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 03/05/2018 – Printing body parts in hospital shows 3D tech’s growing reach; 22/05/2018 – GE Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 22/05/2018 – Many providers of long-term care (LTC) insurance policies, including GE, underestimated the cost of servicing policies; 12/03/2018 – GE Canceled 2015 Equity Awards for Top Executives – Proxy

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.76 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $319.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IJT) by 33,682 shares to 43,983 shares, valued at $8.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 4,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. 3,408 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares with value of $647,520 were sold by KONDO CHRIS.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.27 million activity. $94,800 worth of stock was bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER on Tuesday, November 6. Another trade for 60,000 shares valued at $499,200 was bought by DSOUZA FRANCISCO.

