Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 8,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,844 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.80 million, down from 87,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $783.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $165.11. About 24.49 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539m in Samsung patent retrial: CNET; 02/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 08/05/2018 – SHOP, AAPL: AR demo, tap on the product, pay with Apple Pay. Demo app is live on the App store now! #ShopifyUnite – ! $SHOP $AAPL; 25/04/2018 – Screenvision Media, KAOS Connect, and Crunchyroll Announce Ticket Availability for Bungo Stray Dogs – DEAD APPLE -; 31/03/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city; 25/05/2018 – Apple Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 02/04/2018 – APPLE MAC CHIP MOVE IS SAID TO BEGIN AS SOON AS 2020; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 13/05/2018 – ‘Groundhog Day’ for Apple and Samsung as patents case back in court; 20/03/2018 – Chicago’s New Apple Store Is Put Up for Sale

Fort Lp increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 633.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 8,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,025 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $943,000, up from 1,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $81.18. About 841,484 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has declined 3.29% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $709.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,298 shares to 40,115 shares, valued at $48.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. 15,652 shares were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E, worth $2.98M on Monday, July 9.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.71 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $447.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 416,748 shares to 794,037 shares, valued at $15.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 190,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,826 shares, and cut its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX).

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $8.93 million activity. $764,800 worth of stock was sold by D’AMICO LANCE E on Friday, July 27. $2.82 million worth of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) shares were sold by Gavelle Jean-Luc. The insider Lampo Craig A sold 32,500 shares worth $3.11 million. Silverman David M had sold 7,500 shares worth $716,295.

