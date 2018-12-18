Patriot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 17.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Wealth Management Inc sold 24,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,020 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.09 million, down from 144,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $792.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $167.03. About 16.75 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – NEW ZEALAND REGULATOR WARNS APPLE FOR MISLEADING CONSUMERS; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook calls #MeToo, DACA and Parkland student activists ‘heroes’; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL LTD BRTI.NS – TO SELL APPLE WATCH SERIES 3; 27/04/2018 – More than one-fifth of the S&P 500 companies report earnings, and a highlight is Apple, which has been beaten down ahead of its report; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple; 16/04/2018 – Method Communications Promotes Carolyn Guss to General Manager, San Francisco; 15/05/2018 – Einhorn Adds To Brighthouse Financial Stake, Trims Apple, GM Holdings — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management Adds Aptiv, Exits Praxair, Cuts Apple: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal

Comerica Securities Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 17.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Securities Inc bought 9,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,668 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.44M, up from 55,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Securities Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $38.12. About 3.70M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 37.01% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 19/04/2018 – AIG AUTHORISES TWO NEW ENTITIES IN UK & LUXEMBOURG; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.81 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E also sold $2.98 million worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, July 9.

