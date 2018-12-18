Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 2.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 3,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,023 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.80 billion, up from 159,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $785.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $165.49. About 21.59M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Apple Launches Low-Cost IPad for Education, Targeting Google; 10/05/2018 – Revenue of Taiwan’s Major Apple Suppliers +11.5% Y/y in April; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 19/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 12/03/2018 – Financial Terms of Apple-Texture Deal Not Disclosed; 18/05/2018 – CHINA ADJUSTS APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT MARGIN REQUIREMENT; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 27/03/2018 – Apple to Unveil New Education Products (Video); 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL

Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (USCR) by 27.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 31,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,165 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.77 million, down from 114,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in U S Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $583.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 177,947 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 52.74% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.74% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete to Integrate All of the Acquired Assets Into Its Existing Action Supply Co; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 43C; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q EBITDA $36M; 09/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-BORAL AGREES TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS-BLD.AX; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Concrete Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USCR); 16/03/2018 – POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN US CONCRETE INC AS OF MARCH 15, 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William Sandbrook Chairman of Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Kevin R. Kohutek Is Now Serving as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $534.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter&Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,492 shares to 31,722 shares, valued at $2.64 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 50 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,227 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Addison holds 1.21% or 7,158 shares in its portfolio. Coldstream Capital Mngmt owns 85,951 shares. The New York-based Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Assetmark has 0.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amica Retiree Medical Trust has 20,671 shares for 3.87% of their portfolio. Newman Dignan And Sheerar reported 23,123 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt Lp has 3,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Department Mb Finance Natl Bank N A invested in 1.91% or 80,681 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 36,294 shares or 3.85% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur Company holds 4.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 169,306 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability holds 59,497 shares or 2.79% of its portfolio. Cap Ww Invsts has invested 0.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fort Point Capital Prtn Ltd reported 2.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Natixis Ltd Partnership accumulated 505,560 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability owns 23,609 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple doubles down on U.S. job creation – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Google-Lime Tie-Up Offers Integrated Service Via Google Maps – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Another Apple production cut – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Likely to Delay the Launch of 5G iPhone to 2020 – Nasdaq” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s Subscription News and Magazine Service Could Launch Next Year — Here’s What Investors Need to Know – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. The insider WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold 15,652 shares worth $2.98M.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $195.0 target in Monday, November 20 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, April 27 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, September 11. The company was maintained on Monday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 12 by UBS. As per Wednesday, May 11, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 22 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 14 by Loop Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 6 by Argus Research.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 8 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $53,883 activity. Rayner Robert Martin also bought $192,850 worth of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) shares. 5,000 shares were bought by Cellar Kurt Matthew, worth $242,000 on Thursday, September 6. LUNDIN MICHAEL D also bought $12,938 worth of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) on Monday, August 20. 500 U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) shares with value of $17,500 were bought by BEHRING DAVID ANDREW. $453,484 worth of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) was sold by SANDBROOK WILLIAM J on Thursday, June 28. ROSSI THEODORE P bought $10,259 worth of stock or 200 shares.

More recent U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why US Concrete Rose 20.5% in November – Nasdaq” on December 09, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “US Concrete: Weekly Swing Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday Sector Laggards: Construction Materials & Machinery, Restaurants & Eateries – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.40, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 27 investors sold USCR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 17.91 million shares or 6.65% less from 19.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Emerald Advisers Incorporated Pa owns 162,335 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has invested 0.13% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Mirae Asset Invs Limited reported 4,540 shares. The Minnesota-based Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). 37,637 were accumulated by Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co has 6,051 shares. Eqis Mgmt Inc holds 6,021 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Ancora Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). 12,965 were reported by Coe Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Dallas Securities Inc reported 63,175 shares. 12,364 were accumulated by Jane Street Grp Llc. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 55,501 shares or 0% of the stock.