Among 3 analysts covering Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Clovis Oncology had 3 analyst reports since September 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 31 with “Overweight”. JP Morgan downgraded Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) rating on Wednesday, October 31. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $16 target. See Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) latest ratings:

31/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $58 New Target: $40 Maintain

31/10/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $71 New Target: $16 Downgrade

25/09/2018 Broker: Leerink Swann Rating: Market Perform New Target: $30 Initiates Coverage On

Aravt Global Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 49.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Aravt Global Llc sold 346,000 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Aravt Global Llc holds 350,000 shares with $57.56 million value, down from 696,000 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $412.42B valuation. The stock increased 2.37% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $143.51. About 16.43M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – Facebook must face class action lawsuit over face-tagging in photos, judge rules; 22/03/2018 – Campbell Brown, Facebook’s head of news, said that a threat to sue The Guardian would be a mistake; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the center of the Facebook controversy, has suspended its CEO; 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg disavows memo saying all user growth is good; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is swiping right on the dating app industry by launching its own dating feature; 22/05/2018 – MANY EUROPEANS USED FACEBOOK SAFETY CHECK TOOL AFTER ATTACKS-ZUCKERBERG; 06/04/2018 – AFP news agency: #BREAKING: Facebook to require all political ads to be labeled, sourced; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Breach Challenges Public Trust in Tech Companies (Video); 05/04/2018 – KREMLIN SAYS FACEBOOK’S REMOVAL OF ACCOUNTS CONTROLLED BY RUSSIA-BASED INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY IS HOSTILE AND SMACKS OF CENSORSHIP; 22/03/2018 – The Facebook chief executive finally spoke out on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal on Wednesday

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $965.64 million. The Company’s commercial product includes Rubraca tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications.

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Do Options Traders Know Something About Clovis (CLVS) Stock We Don’t? – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Gabelli Names Clovis (NASDAQ;CLVS) As Top Pick, Calls The Biotech A Likely Takeout Candidate – Benzinga” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Clovis (CLVS) Up 45.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Clovis down 7% on diminished prospects for takeover – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Clovis’ (CLVS) Rubraca Gets Another US Patent, Shares Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 30 investors sold Clovis Oncology, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 53.65 million shares or 1.55% more from 52.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 195 are owned by Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Invesco Limited accumulated 326,122 shares or 0% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) owns 400 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 456,319 shares. Cypress Capital Limited Liability Co (Wy) holds 0.03% or 850 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). The Texas-based Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Bank Of Montreal Can holds 36,045 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 80,441 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Guggenheim Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 76,231 shares. Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 149,212 shares. Numerixs has 0.05% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 8,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Putnam Investments holds 0.07% or 1.08M shares.

The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 1.20 million shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 63.47% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CLOVIS OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TABLETS RECEIVE EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF CLOVIS ONCOLOGY CLVS.O OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS WINS FDA APPROVAL FOR EXPANDED USE OF RUBRACA; 23/03/2018 – Clovis Oncology Initiates Early Access Program for Rucaparib as Treatment and as Maintenance Therapy in Recurrent Ovarian Cancer in Europe; 06/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 209115 Company: CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN EMA OKS LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER

Since December 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $15,328 activity. $3,991 worth of stock was sold by MUEHL DANIEL W on Tuesday, December 4. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $5,308 was made by IVERS-READ GILLIAN C on Tuesday, December 4. Another trade for 284 shares valued at $6,029 was sold by Rolfe Lindsey.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 10,207 are held by Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc. 7,251 were accumulated by Edgestream Prtnrs Lp. Criterion Cap Management Limited Company has 8.35% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 862,405 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Hills Bancshares Tru Company holds 0.3% or 6,676 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Leavell Investment Management has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated has 18,189 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Psagot Invest House Limited stated it has 124,664 shares. Greystone Managed Investments reported 0.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,800 are owned by Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il. Cypress Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6.82% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mckinley Capital Mgmt Delaware holds 152,672 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Monetta Fin has invested 1.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has 204,900 shares.

Among 21 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Facebook had 36 analyst reports since June 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, October 8. Bank of America maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, October 24. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $190 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $226 target in Friday, July 13 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, October 31. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 16. The company was downgraded on Friday, July 27 by Edward Jones. Raymond James maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JMP Securities.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 75 insider sales for $1.73 billion activity. The insider Cox Christopher K sold $871,068. Zuckerberg Mark sold 257,000 shares worth $51.14M. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $122,438 on Wednesday, September 12. 9,522 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $1.72 million on Wednesday, August 15. FISCHER DAVID B. had sold 2,648 shares worth $392,937. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.75M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, December 10. 2,112 shares valued at $290,400 were sold by Taylor Susan J.S. on Thursday, November 15.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FB Bug Exposes Photos of 6.8M Users to Outside Developers – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s What to Expect from Facebook (FB) Stock in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “How Facebook (FB) Stock Will Bounce Back – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, FB, WTW – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: No Bottom In Sight – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21B for 16.61 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.