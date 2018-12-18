Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 43 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 43 reduced and sold stakes in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. The hedge funds in our database now own: 20.26 million shares, up from 19.80 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 29 Increased: 32 New Position: 11.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. The company has market cap of $928.42 million. It operates in two divisions, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises enoxaparin, a low molecular weight heparin that is used as an anticoagulant for prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis; naloxone for treating opioid overdose; Cortrosyn, a lyophilized powder for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency; Amphadase, a bovine-sourced hyaluronidase injection for the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; and lidocaine jelly, a local anesthetic product for urological procedures.

Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 352,170 shares. Argent Capital Management Llc owns 235,775 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.06% invested in the company for 1.28 million shares. The New York-based Rothschild & Co Asset Management Us Inc. has invested 0.06% in the stock. Boston Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 44,216 shares.

Analysts await Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to report earnings on March, 11. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.1 per share. AMPH’s profit will be $5.07M for 45.77 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

