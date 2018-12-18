Archon Capital Management Llc increased Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) stake by 13.65% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Archon Capital Management Llc acquired 103,252 shares as Ezcorp Inc (EZPW)’s stock declined 19.54%. The Archon Capital Management Llc holds 859,783 shares with $9.20M value, up from 756,531 last quarter. Ezcorp Inc now has $441.59 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.09. About 680,511 shares traded or 21.00% up from the average. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 27.88% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 02/05/2018 – Ezcorp 2Q EPS 23c; 25/04/2018 – Ezcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP INC EZPW.O – EZCORP HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT THERE WERE NO FATALITIES AND MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 22/05/2018 – Ezcorp: No Fatalities in Accident of Aircraft Carrying Four EZCORP Employees; 09/03/2018 Ezcorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 270% to 29 Days; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q EPS CONT OPS 21C, EST. 19C; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $202.0M (2 EST.); 22/05/2018 – EZPW: AIRCRAFT CARRYING 4 EMPLOYEES IN RUNWAY OVERRUN ACCIDENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ EZCORP Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EZPW)

Egerton Capital Uk Llp decreased Mastercard Incorporated (MA) stake by 37.92% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Egerton Capital Uk Llp sold 604,892 shares as Mastercard Incorporated (MA)’s stock declined 6.43%. The Egerton Capital Uk Llp holds 990,275 shares with $220.45 million value, down from 1.60M last quarter. Mastercard Incorporated now has $199.29B valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $192.96. About 2.19 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.88, from 1.94 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 14 investors sold EZPW shares while 51 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.73 million shares or 16.48% less from 59.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Los Angeles Management Equity Rech owns 95,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 19,260 are owned by Laurion Management Limited Partnership. Hartford Investment Mngmt invested in 16,845 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shell Asset Communications invested in 72,144 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny, New York-based fund reported 3,677 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 81,671 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 271,439 shares. American Century holds 105,194 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0% or 16,874 shares. Tudor Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 4,319 shares. Voya Inv Management Llc accumulated 21,414 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) or 16,991 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 1,684 shares.

More notable recent EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EZCORP, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Laughing Water Capital Q2 2018 Letter – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) CEO Stuart Grimshaw on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Consider EZCORP (EZPW) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EZCorp. Sells Below Net Asset Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2018.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MasterCard: A Strong Stock, But What Are The Risks? – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Mastercard Stock Dropped 5% – The Motley Fool” published on November 19, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Mastercard Stock Popped 5% – The Motley Fool” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. American Express – The Motley Fool” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard announces increase in quarterly dividend and $6.5B share repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $486,015 activity. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 2,475 shares worth $486,015.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Com owns 1,125 shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa has invested 0.27% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ycg Ltd Liability Corp reported 179,927 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Forte Cap Ltd Liability Com Adv has invested 4.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Century Companies Inc owns 5.40 million shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.08% stake. Boys Arnold & accumulated 5,042 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 1,760 shares. Sensato Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.37% or 61,643 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). E&G Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 1,100 shares stake. Moreover, Advisory Serv Net Ltd has 0.5% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oakbrook Invs Limited Company has invested 0.57% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Mngmt has invested 0.22% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) stake by 7,056 shares to 2.80M valued at $593.40M in 2018Q3. It also upped Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) stake by 2.41M shares and now owns 9.22M shares. Nutrien Ltd was raised too.