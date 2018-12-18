Bokf increased Arista Networks Inc (ANET) stake by 6.87% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bokf acquired 3,179 shares as Arista Networks Inc (ANET)’s stock declined 14.59%. The Bokf holds 49,469 shares with $13.15 million value, up from 46,290 last quarter. Arista Networks Inc now has $15.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $211.5. About 680,405 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 4.51% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET); 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Rev $472.5M; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.49; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Jun. 6; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017

Ardsley Advisory Partners increased Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) stake by 96.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired 250,000 shares as Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS)’s stock declined 56.90%. The Ardsley Advisory Partners holds 510,000 shares with $10.21M value, up from 260,000 last quarter. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $222.24M valuation. The stock decreased 7.40% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 630,829 shares traded. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 72.57% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS – THE 2 POOLED PHASE 3 STUDIES SHOWED GOCOVRI-TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED 41 PCT FALL IN DYSKINESIA FROM BASELINE AT WEEK 12; 15/03/2018 – Adamas Announces Publication of Data Supporting the Benefits of GOCOVRI™ in Parkinson’s Disease Patients with Dyskinesia; 09/05/2018 – Adamas Announces New Employment Inducement Grant; 03/05/2018 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $35M; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Adds Adamas Pharma, Exits Endo, Cuts AngioDynamics: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Adamas Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 ADAMAS INCORPORATION PCL – APPOINTS KRIANGKRAI SIRAVANICHKAN AS ACTING CEO IN PLACE OF PATTANAN APIRAYOTHIN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMS); 26/03/2018 – ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LTD ADAM.L – INCREASE OF COMPANY’S INDIRECT SHAREHOLDING IN HKMH FROM 79.26% TO 84.81%

More notable recent Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Stock Continued to Slide in November – The Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Daily Biotech Pulse: Denali’s Positive Results, Novartis’ Substance Abuse Therapy Launch, Medtronic Earnings – Benzinga” published on November 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Premarket analyst action – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on October 05, 2018. More interesting news about Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Adamas Announces New Employment Inducement Grant Nasdaq:ADMS – GlobeNewswire” published on October 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adamas Pharma operating chief bids adieu – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had 5 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 22 report. Bank of America downgraded the shares of ADMS in report on Friday, October 5 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral” on Monday, November 5.

Ardsley Advisory Partners decreased Progenics Pharmaceuticals In (Call) (NASDAQ:PGNX) stake by 1.63 million shares to 500,000 valued at $3.14M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Atlantica Yield Plc stake by 25,000 shares and now owns 826,196 shares. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Arista Networks had 13 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) on Monday, July 23 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Bank of America upgraded the shares of ANET in report on Thursday, December 6 to “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, September 4 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, November 2 with “Buy”. PiperJaffray upgraded the shares of ANET in report on Monday, July 9 to “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, October 17 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 2 by JP Morgan. BMO Capital Markets maintained Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) rating on Friday, November 2. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $296 target.

More notable recent Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) Management at Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) Presents at Raymond James 2018 Technology Investors Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Fool.com published: “Could Cisco Systems Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock? – The Motley Fool” on November 25, 2018. More interesting news about Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 6, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Analysis Shows Mid-America Apartment Communities, Loxo Oncology, Arista Networks, ADT, Welltower, and First Majestic Silver Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.