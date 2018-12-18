River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management In (BAM) by 42.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 166,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,361 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.00M, up from 395,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 935,416 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has declined 3.10% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys Into Macquarie Infrastructure; 16/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield submits new takeover offer for U.S. mall owner GGP; 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 19,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $119.56 million, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $790.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $102.96. About 27.77 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 23.61 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, October 21. Bernstein maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, December 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 11 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, October 5, the company rating was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity. On Friday, October 12 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Thursday, April 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial on Tuesday, November 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 7 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, January 27 by Canaccord Genuity.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14M and $651.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) by 3,295 shares to 39,405 shares, valued at $6.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. $4.06M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Hogan Kathleen T. Nadella Satya also sold $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares. Hood Amy sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09M. Capossela Christopher C also sold $432,000 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, December 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Partner Fund Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.58% or 348,110 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 2.95 million shares. Crystal Rock Capital reported 2.17% stake. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc has invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Howland Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wendell David Associate owns 122,962 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 2.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). D E Shaw & Commerce invested in 0.78% or 5.64 million shares. Addison Capital reported 13,667 shares. Platinum Management Ltd stated it has 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wealthcare Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1,070 shares. Karpus holds 0.02% or 4,256 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Barr E S has 0.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pinnacle Financial Prns reported 223,197 shares stake. Foundry Prtn Limited Com accumulated 0.02% or 3,591 shares.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) by 250,018 shares to 776,362 shares, valued at $43.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 13,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,315 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).