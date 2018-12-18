Among 3 analysts covering Menzies John PLC (LON:MNZS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Menzies John PLC had 12 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Thursday, September 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 20 by Peel Hunt. As per Thursday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 748 target in Wednesday, August 1 report. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy” on Friday, August 10. On Tuesday, September 4 the stock rating was maintained by Numis Securities with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Friday, December 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt given on Friday, December 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 14 by Peel Hunt. See John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) latest ratings:

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) stake by 42.11% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 34,915 shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB)’s stock declined 15.57%. The Arosa Capital Management Lp holds 48,005 shares with $1.31 million value, down from 82,920 last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del now has $27.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $22.37. About 6.97 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.43M for 24.32 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.17% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Williams wins FERC approval for Gateway project – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Williams Companies Moving Back Into The Delaware Basin – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – Motley Fool” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Williams Cos. (WMB) Receives FERC Approval for Gateway Project – StreetInsider.com” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bloomberg: Williams weighs selling stake in Wyoming pipeline – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $807,659 activity. Shares for $64,218 were bought by Zamarin Chad J.. 2,500 shares were bought by Dunn Micheal G., worth $63,842 on Friday, November 2. $249,856 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was sold by Cooper Kathleen B on Thursday, November 29. CHANDLER JOHN D had bought 10,000 shares worth $259,422. 25,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $644,283 were bought by CREEL MICHAEL A. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $25,750 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) stake by 29,750 shares to 214,750 valued at $10.40 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) stake by 224,223 shares and now owns 336,666 shares. Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Landscape Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 17,669 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Parkside Bancorporation & invested in 45,885 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd owns 27,747 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 21,140 were reported by Winslow Evans Crocker Inc. Rech Glob Investors accumulated 2.25 million shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc has invested 0.48% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.06% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 73,094 were reported by Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership. The California-based Whittier Tru has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.04% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Quantitative Inv Ltd reported 0.23% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Parametric Associate Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 2.54 million shares. Wealthfront, a California-based fund reported 33,445 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Williams Companies had 8 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Friday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 13 by Wells Fargo. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 10 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley.