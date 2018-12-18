Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 32.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 4,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,586 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.40 million, down from 14,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $131.28. About 1.20M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has declined 19.50% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 3.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.72% with the market. The hedge fund held 118,720 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.36M, down from 122,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $147.59. About 12.58 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 20.90% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower

Among 49 analysts covering Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), 34 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Nvidia Corporation had 231 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, November 20 by BNP Paribas. RBC Capital Markets maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Thursday, February 2. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $124 target. As per Wednesday, October 4, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Friday, February 12. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, November 8 report. The rating was maintained by Topeka Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, November 6. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, June 16 with “Outperform”. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 10 by Oppenheimer. Canaccord Genuity maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Friday, November 17. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $250 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Friday, November 10 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 24.20% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.57 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $725.90 million for 31.01 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 64 investors sold NVDA shares while 312 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 380 raised stakes. 371.72 million shares or 2.91% more from 361.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 520 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Conning Inc has invested 0.13% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Strategy Asset Managers Lc has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Keywise Capital Mngmt Limited reported 11.93% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Burney, Virginia-based fund reported 908 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 2,880 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl Corp stated it has 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Winslow Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 1.60 million shares stake. Capital Impact Advsrs Lc has 1.62% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 17,620 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association reported 512,513 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 54,082 shares. Stifel Corp owns 0.18% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 220,611 shares. Choate accumulated 4,451 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Roosevelt Inv Grp Inc reported 11,367 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.42% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $56.69 million activity. 11,576 shares were sold by Kress Colette, worth $3.08M on Wednesday, September 19. $24.21M worth of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares were sold by JONES HARVEY C. Shares for $26.28 million were sold by Puri Ajay K.

Among 33 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cummins had 133 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, September 7 by Deutsche Bank. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, May 2 by Buckingham Research. William Blair downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $110 target in Friday, September 25 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CMI in report on Monday, September 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 6 by Buckingham Research. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 2 to “Market Perform”. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, May 2. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 5. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 28 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 2 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $3.79 EPS, up 25.08% or $0.76 from last year’s $3.03 per share. CMI’s profit will be $606.64M for 8.66 P/E if the $3.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.42% negative EPS growth.

Since October 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $6.30 million activity. 595 shares were sold by ChangDiaz Franklin R, worth $87,974. 501 shares valued at $76,788 were sold by Smith Mark Andrew on Tuesday, October 9. Satterthwaite Tony had sold 830 shares worth $117,533. Another trade for 10,970 shares valued at $1.70M was made by ROSE MARYA M on Monday, December 3. HERMAN ALEXIS M had sold 775 shares worth $111,321 on Monday, November 5. Shares for $796,050 were sold by Cook Jill E.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $476.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) by 5,775 shares to 12,812 shares, valued at $864,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 2,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.34, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 46 investors sold CMI shares while 243 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 124.41 million shares or 0.77% less from 125.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Girard Prns Limited holds 0.17% or 6,650 shares in its portfolio. Fil Ltd has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Haverford Tru invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 8,750 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Corp. Carroll Assocs Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.05% or 8,705 shares. Rampart Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 12,042 shares. Loudon Inv Mngmt Limited Co holds 8,904 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Stillwater Invest Ltd Com reported 0.72% stake. Atria Invests Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 672 were reported by Vigilant Limited Liability Corporation. Agf Invests holds 9,804 shares. Inv House Ltd Liability holds 0.5% or 32,190 shares. 2,640 are owned by Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv.