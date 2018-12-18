Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 58.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 3,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,130 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.24 million, up from 5,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $124.93. About 4.14M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 30 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.25-Adj EPS $11.25; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WITH RESPECT TO SUPPLIERS, ALTHOUGH CONSTRAINTS REMAIN FOR SOME PARTS & COMPONENTS, CO SEEING IMPROVEMENTS IN MATERIAL FLOWS; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 27 PCT – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE STRENGTH IN RESOURCE INDUSTRIES END MARKET

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 66200% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 5.96 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.97 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.23 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 3.53 million shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 35.60% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.60% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN

Keywise Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.77B and $279.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tal Ed Group (NYSE:XRS) by 25,950 shares to 59,500 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,720 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

More notable recent Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Mason Hawkins’ Southeastern Asset Management Buys 4 New Stocks – GuruFocus.com” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VIPS, BZUN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) – Vipshop Q3 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on November 14, 2018. More interesting news about Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Vipshop Bucking the Bear Market in Chinese Tech Stocks? – The Motley Fool” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vipshop -14.5% as profits miss despite revenue gains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 14, 2018.

Among 21 analysts covering Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Vipshop Holdings Limited had 50 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bernstein upgraded Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) on Tuesday, January 16 to “Outperform” rating. Brean Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17 target in Thursday, November 19 report. JP Morgan downgraded Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) on Wednesday, October 10 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, July 13. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, October 12. The firm has “Reduce” rating given on Friday, August 18 by HSBC. Daiwa Securities downgraded the shares of VIPS in report on Thursday, August 17 to “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Friday, February 26. The rating was downgraded by Daiwa Securities on Tuesday, August 14 to “Underperform”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, February 14 report.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $476.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 13,025 shares to 9,491 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,300 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Caterpillar: Perennial Underinvestment Leads To Inferior Defensive Investment – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How To Play The G20 Summit? – Cramer’s Mad Money (12/3/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks to Buy If the Trade War Remains Paused – Investorplace.com” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caterpillar: Can It Achieve Bullish Expectations? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $5.28 million activity. 1,080 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) shares with value of $124,826 were bought by De Lange Bob.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 56 investors sold CAT shares while 401 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 382.91 million shares or 2.93% less from 394.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Woodstock Corporation has 6,613 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.1% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Bender Robert And Associates has 0.14% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,949 shares. Mariner Wealth owns 3,562 shares. Cutter Brokerage Inc holds 0.11% or 2,137 shares in its portfolio. 3,700 are owned by Renaissance Tech Limited Liability. Merriman Wealth Lc holds 2,665 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Estabrook owns 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 66,815 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt reported 3,533 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.09% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Co owns 3,400 shares. The Texas-based Bbva Compass National Bank Inc has invested 0.06% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Tru Department Mb Retail Bank N A invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 37 analysts covering Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), 20 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Caterpillar Inc. had 151 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 25 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, May 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Friday, April 27 by Tigress Financial. On Friday, September 25 the stock rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight”. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 26. BMO Capital Markets maintained Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Tuesday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, January 26. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, September 25. As per Friday, October 23, the company rating was downgraded by S&P Research. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $189.0 target in Friday, January 12 report.