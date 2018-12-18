Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Limelight Networks (LLNW) stake by 22.41% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc acquired 977,118 shares as Limelight Networks (LLNW)’s stock declined 33.68%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 5.34M shares with $26.79 million value, up from 4.36M last quarter. Limelight Networks now has $283.01M valuation. The stock increased 5.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 1.02 million shares traded or 3.93% up from the average. Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has declined 33.26% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.26% the S&P500. Some Historical LLNW News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Limelight Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LLNW); 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AND LICENSES ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS – CO, AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES ALSO AGREED TO LICENSE CERTAIN PATENTS TO ONE ANOTHER AS PART OF SETTLEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks 1Q EPS 0c; 19/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC LLNW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.12, REV VIEW $199.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Inc. vs Akamai Technologies, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Raises 2018 Revenue Guidanc; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Sees 2018 Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 17c

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) stake by 225.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc acquired 790,000 shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR)’s stock declined 26.60%. The Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc holds 1.14M shares with $11.69 million value, up from 350,000 last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp now has $4.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.05. About 11.20M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 42.39% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.03, from 2.1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 19 investors sold LLNW shares while 37 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 78.25 million shares or 2.02% more from 76.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $961,005 activity. On Friday, September 14 Silverman Kurt sold $37,500 worth of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) or 7,500 shares. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $197,600 was made by LENTO ROBERT A on Monday, October 1. Vonderhaar George sold $2,405 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold CZR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 752.94 million shares or 2.02% more from 738.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since November 13, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $172,937 activity. Benninger Thomas M. bought $319,390 worth of stock or 41,000 shares. Another trade for 17,834 shares valued at $146,453 was sold by Roca Marco.

Among 6 analysts covering Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Caesars had 7 analyst reports since June 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 19 report. Bank of America maintained Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) on Thursday, August 2 with “Buy” rating.