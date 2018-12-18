Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 11.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 6,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,425 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.03 million, up from 57,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $282.86. About 674,581 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has risen 28.36% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 9.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 8,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 79,925 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.65 million, down from 88,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $92.49. About 11.35 million shares traded or 7.48% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01 billion for 19.11 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 24,270 were accumulated by Fayerweather Charles. Smith Moore stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Clarkston Ptnrs Ltd has 2.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hamlin Capital Ltd Co reported 797,574 shares or 2.6% of all its holdings. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability reported 195,015 shares or 2.88% of all its holdings. Prudential Finance stated it has 5.27M shares. New Vernon Management Lc reported 6,077 shares. 22,340 are owned by Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Co. Guardian Cap Lp holds 0.19% or 135,501 shares in its portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway accumulated 315,400 shares. Beutel Goodman And has 0.19% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hodges Cap has 0.1% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stifel stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Harvey Capital Inc has 0.11% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $679.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 19,687 shares to 133,061 shares, valued at $8.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 17,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 58 insider sales for $98.11 million activity. On Friday, November 9 the insider Coombe Gary A sold $1.01 million. On Friday, November 2 the insider Magesvaran Suranjan sold $131,509. Shares for $161,486 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, August 13. Taylor David S sold 16,338 shares worth $1.55M. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $715,072 worth of stock or 7,828 shares. Shares for $21.03 million were sold by Moeller Jon R.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Sell” rating by Pritchard Capital on Wednesday, August 19. B. Riley & Co maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, March 30. B. Riley & Co has “Neutral” rating and $74 target. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 30 by RBC Capital Markets. Zacks downgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, August 4 to “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Monday, January 9. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, April 19 report. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform” on Thursday, July 30. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 19 by Bank of America. As per Monday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co. TheStreet downgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, August 4 to “Hold” rating.

Among 21 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. W.W. Grainger had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, October 5 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sell”. On Tuesday, April 5 the stock rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. On Tuesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The stock of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, August 21. The stock of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by Oppenheimer. UBS maintained W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) on Thursday, August 30 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, June 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 3 by Robert W. Baird. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, October 18 report. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 19 to “Hold”.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $9.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adtalem Global Ed Inc by 57,635 shares to 118,189 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 77,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,628 shares, and cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

Investors sentiment is 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 28 investors sold GWW shares while 228 reduced holdings. only 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 41.59 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Plante Moran Fin Advisors reported 0.02% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc invested 0.08% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Fruth Investment Mngmt owns 23,441 shares or 3.38% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The, Japan-based fund reported 5,847 shares. Chevy Chase accumulated 37,321 shares. The North Carolina-based Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd invested in 9,454 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 12,895 are owned by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Trust Department Mb Bancshares N A holds 0.05% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 1,352 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc holds 181,583 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Fred Alger Mngmt invested in 0% or 43 shares. Amp accumulated 46,063 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Utd Asset Strategies owns 1,617 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Invest reported 0.01% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $6.40 million activity. On Monday, July 30 the insider Tapia Eric R sold $518,784. HOWARD JOHN L sold 14,990 shares worth $5.52 million.