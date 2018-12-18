Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 18.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 21,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,328 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.17 million, down from 116,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $229.78. About 448,122 shares traded or 0.09% up from the average. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has risen 3.98% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO VAIL RESORTS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $357 MILLION AND $391 MILLION IN FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Reports Certain Ski Season Metrics for the Season-to-Date Period Ended April 15, 2018; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC MTN.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $247; 18/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures to Open New River Outpost; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-date Ski School Rev Was Up 3.4%; 09/03/2018 – LUXURY REAL ESTATE MARKET CONTINUES TO FLOURISH IN VAIL VALLEY; 06/04/2018 – SPRI to Host Vail International Shoulder Summit; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q EPS $5.67; 26/03/2018 – CDOT: Closures Continue Through Monday on Westbound I-70 at Vail Pass for Road Repairs; 20/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) by 149.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 31,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,800 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.23 million, up from 21,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.61. About 2.50M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 31.07% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 46C; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Segment Operating Income $281M; 15/03/2018 – TechFlashATL: SCOOP: Goodyear scouts #BangaloreoftheSouth™ for 40K square feet operations center; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR SEES FY TOTAL SEGMENT OPER INCOME $1.8B TO $1.9B; 06/04/2018 – GT: Actually Goodyear chemical plant. – ! $GT; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Expects JV to Generate Incremental $80M-$100M in Segment Operating Income in 2019 and 2020; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO WILL RECORD PORTION OF FAIR VALUE OF TIREHUB AS AN EQUITY INVESTMENT ON CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Maricopa Co. SD 79 (Litchfield Elem), AZ’s GO bonds, Series 2018

Among 14 analysts covering Goodyear Tire (NASDAQ:GT), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Goodyear Tire had 46 analyst reports since October 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, November 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, July 17, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, December 19 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, August 7. Goldman Sachs maintained The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) on Tuesday, August 1 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 28 to “Hold”. Jefferies maintained the shares of GT in report on Sunday, January 28 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) on Monday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 28 by Jefferies. The rating was initiated by CLSA with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 43 investors sold GT shares while 134 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 194.35 million shares or 0.32% more from 193.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, British Columbia Investment has 0.01% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Morgan Stanley invested in 2.29 million shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 40,794 shares. Meeder Asset Inc reported 19,608 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Prudential Fincl holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 990,389 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 15,826 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 107 shares. Moreover, Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,205 shares. Ajo Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 254,295 shares. 8,925 are held by Benjamin F Edwards & Co. M&T Savings Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Nine Masts owns 64,903 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 799,785 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Among 17 analysts covering Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Vail Resorts Inc. had 49 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Monday, July 27 by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, December 10 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, October 1. The stock of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) earned “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Monday, October 29. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Overweight” on Thursday, March 17. Barclays Capital maintained Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) rating on Friday, October 2. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $115 target. As per Friday, June 8, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, December 8 by JMP Securities. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) rating on Thursday, September 28. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $232.0 target. Bank of America maintained the shares of MTN in report on Friday, November 10 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 25 investors sold MTN shares while 109 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 36.02 million shares or 0.02% more from 36.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.02% or 3,098 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 1,396 shares stake. Moreover, Pinnacle Prtnrs Inc has 0% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 127 shares. Axa has 26,378 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsr has 2,903 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Lc owns 0.01% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 2,800 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.01% or 40,986 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited has 0.01% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Zacks Management reported 20,592 shares. Hirtle Callaghan & Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Dupont Cap holds 0.1% or 16,700 shares. Penn Capital Inc has 0.26% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 4,411 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 39,418 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Coldstream Cap Incorporated reported 3,241 shares.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $9.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 438,358 shares to 831,848 shares, valued at $95.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 329,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $3.00 million activity. 9,078 shares valued at $2.39M were sold by Lynch Kirsten A. on Monday, October 1. SORTE JOHN F had sold 2,134 shares worth $512,203 on Wednesday, December 12.