Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 88.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 24,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.88% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 51,521 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.24 million, up from 27,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 454,292 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has declined 30.00% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 24/05/2018 – Federated Investors’ Bakhshian Sees Two More Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Ares Management; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Management LLC Exits Federated Investors; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q REV. $263.9M, EST. $277.8M; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Net $60.3M; 23/05/2018 – Foxconn has signaled previously that FII will launch projects in areas including smart manufacturing, industrial internet, cloud computing, and fifth-generation wireless technologies; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 09/03/2018 Federated Investors Canada ULC announces risk rating change; 20/04/2018 – FII Tech Growth Invests in SECO

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 57.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,450 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.36M, up from 4,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $195.15. About 1.58 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $90,252 activity. Shares for $274,752 were sold by Hammes Eric D..

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $174.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan Etf by 32,135 shares to 157,830 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Preferred Stk (PFF) by 88,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,056 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S & P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “7 Reasons That 3M’s Guidance Looks Overly Optimistic – Motley Fool” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “As Expected, Evolution, Not Revolution, From 3M – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “3M Company (MMM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 21, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M discontinues production of MEAs – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Will 3M’s New 5-Year Financial Plan Help the Stock Recover? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stadion Money Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,212 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) holds 6,065 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co owns 1,946 shares. Sather Group Incorporated reported 0.11% stake. The Maryland-based Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tradition Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 29,584 shares stake. Wills Finance Group Inc has 1.97% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ntv Asset Lc accumulated 1,479 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 16,140 shares. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest Advsr has invested 0.36% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Summit Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.31% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Invest Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Stewart & Patten Com Ltd invested 4.45% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Martin & Inc Tn has 5,792 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. 3M had 106 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, September 20 by JP Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, September 15 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by Argus Research. Stifel Nicolaus maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Wednesday, October 25. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $244 target. Deutsche Bank upgraded 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Tuesday, February 13 to “Buy” rating. UBS maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Thursday, August 30. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $220 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 26 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Wednesday, July 26. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $190 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. JP Morgan maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, April 26 with “Underweight” rating.

Among 11 analysts covering Federated Investors (NYSE:FII), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 9% are positive. Federated Investors had 51 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research downgraded the shares of FII in report on Monday, October 30 to “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) rating on Wednesday, April 11. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $3200 target. On Friday, September 1 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Sell”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, July 28 report. As per Tuesday, May 29, the company rating was upgraded by Wood. Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Monday, May 1 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 11 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 27. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, May 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold FII shares while 91 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 76.99 million shares or 0.25% less from 77.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New Amsterdam Ptnrs Llc New York holds 116,030 shares. Wealthtrust stated it has 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 131,040 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 1.13M shares. Moreover, Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc has 0% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 17,482 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.03% or 3.05M shares in its portfolio. 20,850 were reported by Jensen Investment Mgmt. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Moreover, Cap Mngmt Corporation Va has 2.74% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Hightower Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.08% or 480,439 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 35,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fil Ltd owns 15 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 148,215 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Numerixs Inc has 0.05% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII).

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 97,000 shares to 39,621 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,440 shares, and cut its stake in Arris Intl Inc.