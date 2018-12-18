Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc (MRK) by 1.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 5,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 304,372 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.59M, down from 309,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 15.37M shares traded or 29.64% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/04/2018 – #2 Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK $BMY; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA 1Q Net Pft EUR341M; 02/04/2018 – And in that piece, Merck team essentially concludes this about BACE drugs in symptomatic Alzheimer’s patients; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR EVOBRUTINIB IN RELAP. MS; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 23/04/2018 – Merck Receives Patent for CRISPR Technology in China; 06/04/2018 – A melanoma combo therapy that combined drugs from Merck and Incyte failed to meet the main goal in a study; 02/05/2018 – $MRK BACEi verubecestat failed Ph3 #Alzheimer data in NEJM; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 82.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 4,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 10,897 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $799,000, up from 5,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $70.08. About 6.87M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Among 27 analysts covering Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Abbott Laboratories had 120 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Saturday, August 29 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Wednesday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, January 29. Barclays Capital maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Thursday, October 19 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, January 25. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of ABT in report on Tuesday, August 15 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, January 24 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Expect Diagnostics And Medical Devices Business To Drive Abbott’s Near-Term Earnings Growth – Forbes” on November 28, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Save Us, Amazon – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medtronic slips 2% premarket on device injuries – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 30, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 561 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 434 raised stakes. 1.23 billion shares or 0.24% more from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Altfest L J Inc, a New York-based fund reported 9,168 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 7,041 shares. Kazazian Asset Management Limited Co invested in 0.66% or 9,640 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Pittenger And Anderson Inc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 68,267 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.44% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 2.35M shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). B Riley Wealth Management holds 6,700 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 421,700 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.24% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 7.45 million shares. Rfg Advisory Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability accumulated 4,455 shares. Fdx Advisors has 69,749 shares. New York-based Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.52% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.4% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 392,919 shares. California-based Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 1.8% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Since July 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $30.08 million activity. Blaser Brian J sold $965,789 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Tuesday, July 24. Bracken Sharon J had sold 1,732 shares worth $127,044. $366,957 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was sold by Salvadori Daniel Gesua Sive. PEDERSON MICHAEL J had sold 1,050 shares worth $66,601. CAPEK JOHN M sold $4.22M worth of stock or 64,900 shares. On Wednesday, November 28 the insider WHITE MILES D sold $10.30M.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.98 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 17.87 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 41 investors sold MRK shares while 628 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.88 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.06% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Krensavage Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 510,908 shares for 9.31% of their portfolio. Hirtle Callaghan & Ltd Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,500 shares. Inv House Llc owns 63,803 shares. Prentiss Smith & Communication has invested 0.19% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Aperio Group Ltd Llc reported 1.66 million shares. Founders Fin Securities Limited Liability Com invested in 22,327 shares. Ironwood Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,426 shares. Wellington Shields And Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.48% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Capital Wealth Planning Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 7,500 shares. Chilton Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 59,336 shares. Drexel Morgan Company owns 23,062 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Holderness Invs Co holds 0.91% or 28,411 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Ins holds 567,400 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Moreover, Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.25% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).